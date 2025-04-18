Aaron Rodgers: ‘Dealing with a lot off the field’

Aaron Rodgers said he has not committed to a new team — or even to continuing his career — because he is dealing with “difficult stuff” in his personal life.

The four-time MVP quarterback discussed his abrupt departure from the Jets, his meetings with the Vikings and Steelers, the possibility of retirement and other topics during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I’ll set it all straight,” Rodgers said. “From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life, I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I’ve made … and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing.”

Rodgers said he’s not “stringing anybody along” or holding out for more money from Minnesota, Pittsburgh or any other teams that have expressed interest in his services this offseason.

“I told every single one of the teams, it ain’t about the money,” he said. “I said I’ll play for $10 million. Whatever.”

“… I don’t think it’s fair to the Steelers or anyone while I’m dealing with a lot off the field. I want to keep the lines of communication open. The people who need to know, know.”

After 20 seasons and 248 regular-season games, Rodgers said walking away from the game is also an option.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility. Focus on personal life,” he said.

Coming back from a torn Achilles last season, Rodgers completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 starts (5-12 record) for the Jets.

Rodgers said he was somewhat taken by surprise when the Jets opted to release him in March.

“I figured when I flew across country to meet with the Jets there was gonna be a conversation,” he said. “We sat down in the office and 20 seconds in, the coach (Aaron Glenn) said we’re going in a different direction. That’s totally fine, but they could have just told me that on the phone.

“… I was literally there for maybe 40 minutes. I wasn’t upset about it but I was just surprised. I’m still thankful for my time with the Jets.”

Rodgers, who spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, ranks fifth all-time in passing touchdowns (503) and seventh in passing yards (62,952).

—Field Level Media