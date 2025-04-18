Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, April 18, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

Short-handed Hawaii holds off UC Santa Barbara

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 6:33 p.m.

Freshman outside hitter Adrien Roure put down a team-high 16 kills with nine digs and fellow freshman Finn Kearney added 11 kills as the short-handed, third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeated No. 18 UC Santa Barbara 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 today at The Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Middle blocker Kurt Nusterer added nine kills and six blocks and hit .692 for Hawaii (24-4, 7-2 Big West), which played without opposite Kristian Titriyski and outside hitter Louis Sakanoko.

Titriyski missed his third consecutive match with an ankle injury. Sakanoko didn’t make the trip with what a UH official said was a lower leg injury.

Despite those losses, Hawaii kept pace with Long Beach State for first place in the Big West and can earn at least a split of the regular-season championship with a win on Saturday at 4 p.m. in its regular-season finale against the Gauchos, who fell to 11-15 and 2-7.

UCSB finished with a higher hitting percentage, .267 to .248, and outdug UH 38-35. Both teams had 10 blocks and the Rainbow Warriors doubled up the Gauchos in aces, 8-4.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide