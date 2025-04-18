UC Irvine baseball shuts out Hawaii

Trevor Hansen pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout in UC Irvine’s 4-0 baseball victory over Hawaii Friday at Cicerone Field at Anteater Park in Orange County, Calif.

A crowd of 1,170 saw Hansen, a right-handed sophomore, throw his first complete game in his 25th career start.

The Rainbow Warriors’ three singles all came with two outs. The ’Bows did not have a runner reach second base.

“He did a great job,” UH coach Rich Hill said in a telephone interview. “That’s a good testament to any pitcher who can mix, throw any pitch in any count. He had a firm enough fastball. Threw pitches for strikes all night. Tip your cap to that guy. He was great. No real solid contact.”

Hansen was in the third slot in the rotation in his first four appearance. In the six games as the Anteaters’ No. 2 starter, Hansen has a 2.32 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while averaging 9.54 strikeouts per nine innings.

“Since he’s been at Irvine, he’s been really good,” Hill said. “He’s had a really good year. I’m sure we just made him the Big West pitcher of the week.”

The game’s tone changed early when UCI shortstop Colin Yeaman’s line drive struck the left (pitching) forearm of UH starting pitcher Sebastian Gonzalez. Gonzalez got out of the first inning without allowing a run, but was replaced ahead of the second inning. Hill said Gonzalez underwent X-rays. The results were not immediately known after the game.

Charlie Adamson relinquished Blake Penso’s two-run double in the second. The Anteaters added two runs in the sixth. Yeaman’s sacrifice fly brought home Landon Gaz. Will Bermudez scored on a passed ball.

The ’Bows fell to 25-12 overall and 10-10 in the Big West. In losing the first two games, the ’Bows ensured their third consecutive losing series.

The Anteaters are 27-9 and 15-2