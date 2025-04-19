Hawaii police identify bicyclist, 71, killed after crashing into bus

Hawaii island police have identified a 71-year-old man who died a week after crashing a bicycle into a tour bus has been identified as Franz Albert-Ludwig Weber of Kailua-Kona.

Police said that at about 9:08 a.m. on April 9, Weber was riding a Trek cycle southbound on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway (Highway 19), near the 94.5-mile marker in North Kona, when he rear-ended a 2015 Motor Coach Industries tour bus that was stopped on the highway shoulder.

Weber was treated by paramedics and taken to Kona Community Hospital for initial treatment then transported to the Queens Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This was Hawaii island’s 11th traffic fatality this year compared with 15 at this time last year.