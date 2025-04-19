Hawaii’s 25th medical cannabis dispensary opens in Waikiki

The Hawaii Department of Health has approved another cannabis dispensary retail site on Oahu.

Noa Botanicals was scheduled to begin sales today at its new retail dispensary at 345 Royal Hawaiian Ave. in Waikiki. Manoa Botanicals LLC, dba Noa Botanicals, was issued a notice to proceed after a final, on-site inspection, health officials said in a news release.

The site is Noa Botanicals’ fourth retail location, and Oahu’s 11th retail dispensary.

Statewide, the Health Department has approved a total of 25 retail cannabis dispensaries, including two on Kauai, six on Maui, and six on Hawaii island.

As of Feb. 28, a total of 29,820 in-state patients and 2,525 caregivers were registered for medical cannabis statewide, the department said. Of that total, 14,661 patients and 1,440 caregivers are on Oahu.

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis during a consecutive, 15-day period, health officials said, and purchase a maximum of 8 ounces over a consecutive, 30-day period. After purchase, the medical cannabis must be brought home in a sealed container without being visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space, DOH said. Additionally, it is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

“The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain,” health officials said in the release. “The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are severe pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and seizures.”

More information on Hawaii’s Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis.