Kauai firefighters rescue South Carolina visitor from Kalalau Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:37 p.m.

Kauai

Kauai firefighters on Friday afternoon rescued a visitor from the Kalalau Trail after receiving a call for a hiker in distress.

The Kauai Fire Department officials said they responded to the call shortly after 2:30 p.m.

KFD personnel in the department’s Air 1 helicopter found the distressed hiker, a 67-year-old visitor from South Carolina, on the trail near Hanakoa camp.

He was airlifted to Princeville Airport and care was transferred to the Hanalei Fire Station, KFD said. No information on the man’s condition was released.

