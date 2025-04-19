Thunderstorm Artis to share faith on ‘American Idol’ Easter show

This Sunday night, America will learn whether the 24 “American Idol” contestants — including Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis — seen last weekend competing at the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, have advanced to the Top 20 status.

All 24 contestants are ready with the song they hope to perform in the second half of the show on Sunday.

Sunday is Easter and the show’s theme is “Songs of Faith.” Artis, who now lives in Nashville, has a personal favorite ready.

“This whole round is themed around Easter, and its the Christian round, and so its also an opportunity for me to kind of step (up) and share a little bit of my faith, and show a little bit of my background as a worship leader, which is really fun to lean into,” Artis said during a quick telephone call with the Star-Advertiser.

“I’m doing a song called “Reckless Love,” which is by an artist named Cory Asbury. “This is a song that has just blessed my life since it’s been out.”

While on the subject of blessings, Artis said that having his mother and several other members of his extended family in the audience at the Aulani made the night especially meaningful.

“It was such a blast to be able to get up there and do that,” he said. “Having my mom there and my sisters there, just having family there, to have them see me go through that moment. It was so much fun. I even had my pastor that I grew up (with), he was there. So many people came together just for that moment.”

The Easter Sunday show also includes performances by “Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, and by “Artist in Residence” Jelly Roll, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans, “Idol” Season 22 Top 12 contestant Roman Collins, and Christian worship recording artist Brandon Lake.

“I am super excited about that,” Artis says of Lake’s guest appearance on the show. “He’s really big in the Christian (music) world.”

HOW TO VOTE

>> Isle fans age 16 and older can vote Sunday from 2 p.m. to midnight Hawaii time at www.Americanidol.com, via the “American Idol” app and by text message.

>> You must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text messages voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to”21523” (To vote for Thunderstorm text 23 to “21523” ); message and data rates may apply.

>> You may cast up to 10 votes in each of the three voting methods for a total of up to 30 votes per show.

Find performance videos and more at www.ABC.com/Shows/American-Idol