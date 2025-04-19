Letter: City must take scofflaws to task on STR violations

What is going on with the city not collecting on its fines for operating short-term rentals (STRs)? Contact the party or their representatives once and if they don’t pay in 30 days or whatever the statute calls for, put a lien on the property just like they do with property taxes. Then follow through on collection or foreclosure.

Come on, down there, let’s get on this matter both for the principle of the issue and the peace of the neighborhoods.

Scott Gomes

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter