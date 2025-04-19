Letter: ICE should turn attention to fake heiress in NYC

Saturday, April 19, 2025
Here is an easy one for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Convicted felon Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, should have already been deported to Germany. Born in Russia and allegedly a naturalized German citizen, Sorokin moved to New York and pretended to be a European heiress. She ripped off nearly everyone her life touched with no remorse, resulting in a grand larceny conviction with a 4- to 12-year prison sentence.
Sorokin served nearly four years and was paroled, then was arrested by ICE for deportation to Germany. She fought expulsion, was released on a $10,000 bond in 2022 and is now on house arrest. She should not be able to remain in the U.S.
Kevin Connelly
Kahala
