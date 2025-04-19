Letter: ICE should turn attention to fake heiress in NYC

Here is an easy one for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Convicted felon Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, should have already been deported to Germany. Born in Russia and allegedly a naturalized German citizen, Sorokin moved to New York and pretended to be a European heiress. She ripped off nearly everyone her life touched with no remorse, resulting in a grand larceny conviction with a 4- to 12-year prison sentence.

Sorokin served nearly four years and was paroled, then was arrested by ICE for deportation to Germany. She fought expulsion, was released on a $10,000 bond in 2022 and is now on house arrest. She should not be able to remain in the U.S.

Kevin Connelly

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter