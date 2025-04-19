Letter: KCC students deserve a working ceramics kiln

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Even though Kapiolani Community College has several ongoing ceramics classes this semester, the two teachers do not have a kiln for their students. A borrowed electric kiln was used last semester but overheated. There are two nonfunctioning gas kilns and the just-mentioned electric kiln that has not been fixed due to an electrical mismatch.

It is frustrating and extremely disappointing that there is no kiln to fire the artwork. Students have paid to take these classes and yet their work is not being fired on campus.

Can anyone intercede in what remains of the spring 2025 semester to ease our frustration?

Can University of Hawaii-Manoa or Windward Community College step in to lend their fine facilities until KCC either buys a new kiln that matches the existing wiring or repairs or replaces the gas kilns?

Thomas Galioto

Manoa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter