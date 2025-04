Hawaiian Humane Society animal protection officers Eddie Louis, left, humane officer/transporter; Harold Han, field operations senior manager; Vernon Ling, lead investigator; and Robert Church, investigator, posed for a portrait Friday with Zuko, a newly admitted dog whom they rescued from animal abuse.

A bill advancing through the state Legislature to increase penalties for animal cruelty has gained fresh momentum following the circulation of a graphic video depicting the violent abuse of a dog in Wahiawa. The footage, which spread rapidly on local social media, sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for tougher laws.

The disturbing video, recorded Thursday around 9 a.m., shows two people attempting to load a dog into the rear compartment of a vehicle, when one of them — a woman — is seen repeatedly slamming the dog onto the ground before throwing it into the car.

The dog, identified as Zuko, is now in the custody of the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Officials said Zuko appears to be in good physical health and is undergoing further medical evaluation at the organization’s Moiliili campus. Humane Society officers cited the woman seen in the video for second- degree animal cruelty.

HHS President and CEO Anna Neubauer said animal cruelty is “not only a serious offense against vulnerable beings who cannot speak for themselves, but decades of research shows links between animal abuse and other forms of violence. By reporting suspected animal cruelty, you may be preventing future harm to animals and people alike.”

According to the House Bill 698, 70% of violent criminals began by abusing animals, and animal cruelty often co- occurs with other serious offenses, including domestic violence and child abuse.

HB 698 would enhance the current penalty to a Class B felony when the offense involves a pet animal. It also would expand felony-level penalties for second-degree cruelty in cases involving the death of a pet or where 10 or more pet animals are involved — situations that currently fall under a lesser charge.

Under current law, first- degree cruelty to animals is classified as a Class C felony.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that there were 73 reported animal cruelty crimes in 2023, up from 58 in 2018.

Advocates and lawmakers alike have pointed to what they view as inadequate consequences for such offenses, prompting calls for tougher enforcement and punishment.

Additionally, the bill increases penalties for offenders who injure or kill service or law enforcement animals, upgrading repeat offenses from a Class C felony to a Class B felony. The bill also maintains the five-year pet ownership ban for those convicted under these provisions.

Neubauer said that Zuko’s case “highlights the critical importance of community vigilance. We encourage witnesses to animal abuse to report the abuse to the proper authorities. Call 911. Call Hawaiian Humane’s dispatch line at 808-356-2250. Make a report online at hawaiianhumane.org. Call Animal CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Reports can be anonymous, though witnesses who are willing to testify make it much more likely that a perpetrator will be punished.

“Publishing potential evidence on social media before any report is made to authorities carries the risk of delaying the law enforcement response and jeopardizing the chances of holding suspects accountable,” Neubauer said.