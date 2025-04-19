War newsman Ernie Pyle is remembered at Punchbowl
Chaplin Hurst of the Pacific Air Forces paused in front of Ernie Pyle’s grave site. The Ernie Pyle Legacy Foundation put on the service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
The Color Guard posted the colors during the Ernie Pyle 80th Anniversary Memorial.
Jerry Maschino, right, executive director of the Ernie Pyle Legacy Foundation, spoke Friday with Suzanne Vares-Lum, director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, and City Council member Tyler Dos-Santos Tam during the cemetery. The memorial takes place every five years.
Anne Harpham, former senior editor of The Honolulu Advertiser, paused Friday in front of the Ernie Pyle Memorial Rock.