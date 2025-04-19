Queen’s receives $7.5M gift for emergency department
COURTESY QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER
COURTESY QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER
Candice Uytengsu gave The Queen’s Medical Center what is believed to be the largest donation by a single person at $7.5 million. The money will go toward the center’s expanded emergency department, which will be renamed the Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.