Queen’s receives $7.5M gift for emergency department

Candice Uytengsu gave The Queen’s Medical Center what is believed to be the largest donation by a single person at $7.5 million. The money will go toward the center’s expanded emergency department, which will be renamed the Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.

Candice Uytengsu gave The Queen’s Medical Center what is believed to be the largest donation by a single person at $7.5 million.

The Queen’s Medical Center announced Friday it received a $7.5 million gift to support the expansion of its emergency department in Honolulu.

The donation was made by Candice Uytengsu and is believed to be the largest contribution to The Queen’s Medical Center by one person. In recognition of this contribution, the department will be renamed the Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.

“We are extremely grateful for this very generous gift,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s president and CEO, in a news release. “In the spirit of generosity that has sustained Queen’s since its founding, Candice has made a transformative commitment to support our mission of providing exceptional health care services to Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaii.”

In a statement, Uytengsu said, “Just as Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV made known in 1859, philanthropy is essential to the hospital’s ability to care for our community. It goes without saying that I have the utmost respect for all of the caregivers who strive to provide great care every single day. I hope this gift inspires others to give, knowing that together, we can ensure Queen’s remains a place of healing for generations to come.”

The Queen’s Punchbowl emergency department — the state’s only Level 1 trauma center and comprehensive stroke center — cares for more than 60,000 patients a year.

Planned renovations include increasing the number of treatment rooms to 76 from 35, bringing in the latest medical technology and expanding behavioral health services, among other improvements.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The first phase of the newly expanded emergency department is scheduled to open this summer.

Uytengsu challenges others in the community to make their own donation to support the project.

Queen’s said donations can be made by phone at 808-691-4994, online at 808ne.ws/3Gtkcbj or by mail to The Queen’s Health Systems Queen’s Philanthropy, P.O. Box 3445, Honolulu, HI 96801.