Queen’s receives $7.5M gift for emergency department

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

COURTESY QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER Candice Uytengsu gave The Queen’s Medical Center what is believed to be the largest donation by a single person at $7.5 million.
COURTESY QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER Candice Uytengsu gave The Queen’s Medical Center what is believed to be the largest donation by a single person at $7.5 million. The money will go toward the center’s expanded emergency department, which will be renamed the Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.
Candice Uytengsu gave The Queen’s Medical Center what is believed to be the largest donation by a single person at $7.5 million. The money will go toward the center’s expanded emergency department, which will be renamed the Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.

