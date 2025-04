The shoulders of Akoni Pule Highway are overloaded with cars from Pololu Valley hikers and overlook viewers near the trail entrance.

This aerial photo shows the Pololu Valley trailhead entrance and overlook with the mule station and parking lot.

A plan to preserve the cultural, historical and environmental resources at the Pololu Valley Trailhead is moving forward.

The trail at the northern end of Akoni Pule Highway in North Kohala is one of the most popular hikes on the island, attracting both locals and visitors, and is recognized as a tourism hot spot on the Big Island by the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Destination Management Action Plan.

That popularity has come with some drawbacks, however, which a plan outlined in a state Department of Land and Natural Resources draft environmental assessment published March 23 hopes to alleviate. The draft EA found the plan has no significant environmental impact.

According to the document, the average number of visitors to Pololu was 597 a day in 2023, with a maximum daily count of 1,482 visitors to the trail. The trail is a moderately difficult hike of 0.6 mile each way, including a 420-foot drop to a black-sand beach and a 420-foot climb out with a relatively steep 13% grade.

“The black sand beach at the valley floor looks like a beach at the end of the world,” states the website Love Big Island. According to the website, the trail environment is “a lush tropical forest surrounded by almost 500-foot-high cliffs and fronted by an ocean that more often than not has high surf and rough waves.”

Loa Patao of the community group Protect Pololu said the area’s popularity and the overcrowding that comes with it has led to “trail and ocean safety incidents due to unprepared visitors, lack of adequate restroom facilities leading to unsanitary conditions, damage to cultural and natural resources, illegal and unsafe parking along ‘Akoni Pule Highway (and) trespassing and unauthorized commercial activities.”

Patao, a lineal descendant from nearby Niulii, said all of that has contributed to a “diminished sense of place for kama‘aina, lineal descendants and (Native Hawaiian) cultural practitioners.”

Jackson Bauer, Na Ala Hele trails and access specialist with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife, said the cost of the project will be determined by a planning and design consultant. However, $1 million in capital improvement funding has been requested and is under consideration by the Legislature.

The trailhead and overlook are adjacent to a historic mule station on an acre of land the state seeks to acquire from Makanikahio Lands as part of the project.

“The adjacent mule station is in the works to be donated to DLNR to implement this plan,” Bauer said. “This donation can help leverage funding by the Legislature for implementation. The funding decision is currently at the Senate.”

According to the draft EA, the trailhead and lookout area — under the jurisdiction of DOFAW — is about 0.14 acre and has, over time, “evolved into an unofficial lookout area with informal parking stalls capable of accommodating up to 12 vehicles.”

“Trail stewards are at the trailhead seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to educate visitors about the cultural and historical significance of the area and provide a safety briefing for hikers. The trail stewards are part of the DLNR Na Manu ‘Elele Program, which was first launched at Pololu in 2022. After its success at Pololu, the program was expanded statewide.”

Under the plan, the mule station would be restored and converted to a heritage center, and the parking lot would be expanded to 20 stalls, two of them reserved for the trail stewards and the remainder available to hikers by reservation.

”Developed with extensive community input, the plan emphasizes protecting the valley’s rural character, educating visitors, and minimizing development,” the draft EA states. ”Additional measures include continuing the trail steward program and re-designating the existing lookout area for cultural and special use. Collaboration with landowners and agencies will help enforce parking and ensure responsible visitor use.”

“We really need visitors and hikers to check in with the Pololu stewards at the current parking lot at Pololu,” Patao noted. “Regardless if it’s their second, third, or tenth time hiking, it is imperative to check in, listen to the information and directions the stewards share, and respectfully and safely hike down.

“It is the stewards’ job to ensure everyone is being responsible, safe, and is prepared.

“Visiting Pololu in the future will look different, but the vision is to protect Pololu’s resources, perpetuate Kohala’s way of life, and provide a balanced approach to visitor access that respects the land and community,” Patao concluded. “We’re also hopeful that funding will be achieved and that the aforementioned issues will be resolved.”

Public comments about the draft EA will be accepted through Tuesday. The draft EA is available and comments can be submitted at planning.hawaii.gov/erp/comments.