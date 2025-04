Swipe or click to see more

A flash flood warning was in effect for Oahu and Maui County through much of Friday afternoon, with some areas seeing as much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall an hour. Above, a vehicle traversed floodwater along Young Street.

Heavy rain, flooding, lightning and thunder pounded the Hawaiian Islands on Friday before letting up in the early evening.

Moderate tradewinds are forecast to return today and through the weekend with lingering showers throughout the state.

However, the National Weather Service said another storm system is expected to hit the islands early next week, disrupting tradewinds and bringing “another chance for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the islands Tuesday through Thursday.”

A winter weather advisory for Hawaii island summits remained in effect until 6 a.m. today, with up to 2 inches of snow expected.

For the 24-hour period ending at 3:45 p.m. Friday, weather service rain gauges recorded 10.6 inches of rain on Kauai’s Mount Waialeale, 6.7 inches at Poamoho near Wahiawa on Oahu and nearly 3 inches in Haiku, Maui.

The City and County of Honolulu said the intersection of Kameha­meha Highway and Waikane Valley Road was reopened at about 3:40 p.m. Friday after being closed earlier in the afternoon due to flooding.