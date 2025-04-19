No. 3 Hawaii gets swept in regular-season finale

The third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team ended its regular season on the wrong end of a 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 sweep by No. 18 UC Santa Barbara today at The Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Senior opposite Geste Bianchi hit .450 with a match-high 21 kills to lead the Gauchos (12-15, 3-7 Big West), who snapped a 20-match losing streak to Hawaii dating back to 2016 when both schools were in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Adrien Roure and Finn Kearney had 11 kills each to lead the Rainbow Warriors (24-5, 7-3), who will next play on Friday as the No. 2 seed in the Outrigger Big West Championship. UH has a bye into the semifinals and will play a match which will have major NCAA Tournament ramifications.

Senior ‘Eleu Choy had a match-high nine digs and setter Tread Rosenthal had 30 assists, six digs, three blocks and three kills.

Hawaii again played without opposite hitter Kristian Titriyski and outside hitter Louis Sakanoko.

UCSB hit .364 for the match while Hawaii hit .267. UH recorded 4.5 of its seven blocks in the third set

The Gauchos finished in three-way tie for fourth place in the conference with UC San Diego and Cal State Northridge.

All three of those teams, along with UC Irvine, will play in the opening round of the conference tournament on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.