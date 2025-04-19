Rainbows shut out for second game in a row by No. 13 UC Irvine

Ryder Brooks pitched his first career shutout in UC Irvine’s 5-0 victory over Hawaii on Saturday at Cicerone Field at Anteater Park in Orange County, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors had not suffered a shutout in 98 games dating to May 2023 until they were blanked 4-0 on Friday on Trevor Hansen’s first complete game. Brooks made it two shutouts in a row with a two-hitter. It was the first time the ’Bows were shut out in consecutive games since 2018.

“Their pitcher did a good job, again, and they have a good staff,” UH coach Rich Hill said.

With 1,089 in attendance, the 13th-ranked Anteaters swept the three-games series to remain atop the Big West at 16-2 (28-9 overall). The ’Bows are 10-11 and sixth in the Big West. Five teams qualify for next month’s Big West Tournament in Fullerton, Calif. The ’Bows have lost three series in a row.

Chase Call’s three-run homer in the third gave the Anteaters a 3-0 lead. Blake Penso added a solo home run in the fourth. Frankie Carney capped the scoring with a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Brooks pitched to a 5.47 ERA in five starts since joining the rotation last month. But the left-handed sophomore mesmerized the ’Bows on Saturday. He hit two batters and surrendered his first walk with two outs in the ninth. But Brooks struck out Itsuki Takemoto to end the game.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Rainbows hit .146 in the three-game series. Matthew Miura accounted for five of the hits for the ’Bows, who went 13-for-89.

“We’ll find the answers,” Hill said. “Their pitching certainly was great, and our hitting was not.”

The ’Bows went 3-5 during the 14-day road trip. They play host to Chaminade on Tuesday at Les Murakami Stadium.