Caught in a perfect storm on Friday, the Hawaii baseball team struggled at the plate, lost a series, and fell in the Big West standings.

Trevor Hansen pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout in 13th-ranked UC Irvine’s 4-0 victory over Hawaii on Friday at Cicerone Field at Anteater Park in Orange County, Calif.

A crowd of 1,170 saw Hansen, a right-handed sophomore, throw his first complete game in his 25th career start. In dropping the first two of three against the Anteaters, the Rainbow Warriors ensured their third consecutive losing series. First pitch is 10 a.m. for today’s series finale.

The ’Bows are 25-12 overall and 10-10 in the Big West, falling into sixth place. They are a game ahead of seventh-place Long Beach State, which owns the tiebreaker between the teams. Five teams qualify for the postseason Big West Tournament in Fullerton, Calif.

The ’Bows’ three singles all came with two outs. The ’Bows did not have a runner reach second base. In the back-to-back losses, center fielder Matthew Miura is 5-for-9. The other ’Bows are hitting .115 (6-for-52).

“He did a great job,” UH coach Rich Hill said of Hansen. “That’s a good testament to any pitcher who can mix, throw any pitch in any count. He had a firm enough fastball. Threw pitches for strikes all night. Tip your cap to that guy. He was great. No real solid contact.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hansen was in the third slot in the rotation in his first four appearance. In the six games as the Anteaters’ No. 2 starter, Hansen has a 2.32 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while averaging 9.54 strikeouts per nine innings. On Friday, Hansen logged a season-high 120 pitches, 79 for strikes.

“Since he’s been at Irvine, he’s been really good,” Hill said. “He’s had a really good year. I’m sure we just made him the Big West Pitcher of the Week.”

The game’s tone changed early when UCI shortstop Colin Yeaman’s line drive struck the left (pitching) forearm of UH starting pitcher Sebastian Gonzalez. Gonzalez got out of the first inning without allowing a run but was replaced ahead of the second inning. Hill said Gonzalez underwent X-rays. The results were not immediately known after the game.

Charlie Adamson relinquished Blake Penso’s two-run double in the second. Adamson was allowed ample warm-up pitches because of Gonzalez’s situation.

“He was fully warm,” Hill said of Adamson, who relinquished hits to each of the three batters he faced. “No excuses.”

The Anteaters added two runs in the sixth. Yeaman’s sacrifice fly brought home Landon Gaz. Will Bermudez scored from third base on a passed ball.

Hill praised relievers Max Jones, Zac Tenn, Jimmy Urban and Anthony Andrews. They combined to allow one earned run in seven innings. They escaped bases-loaded jams in the second and seventh innings.

“Our backs were up against the wall after the first inning,” Hill said. “Those guys did a good job holding a very explosive offense to four runs, and not all of them were earned. Very proud of our pitchers. Our team had great energy. It wasn’t ‘poor me.’ We just rose to the occasion. We just didn’t have an answer for Trevor.”

Hill said right-hander Cooper Walls will start today. Isaiah Magdaleno, the closer who has not pitched this series, and Ethan Thomas will be available as relievers.

“We’ll empty the tank,” Hill said. “We’ll be ready.”