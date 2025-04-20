Man, 33, killed after hit-and-run in Kaneohe

A 33-year-old male pedestrian was killed and a 32-year-old woman was injured following a hit-and-run collision in Kaneohe early this morning that led to a chain-reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

At about 1:20 a.m., the man was walking northbound on Kahekili Highway when an unknown motorist struck him while traveling northbound. The motorist fled the scene without rendering aid.

The man was lying in the roadway when a motorist — a 52-year-old woman and her 19-year-old passenger — traveling northbound on the highway pulled over to assist.

A 55-year-old woman who was driving another vehicle approached the stopped vehicle and attempted to avoid a collision when she was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man with a 32-year-old female passenger.

Police reported the 40-year-old man’s vehicle collided with the 52-year-old woman’s parked vehicle and struck the man who was lying on the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the area hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police reported it was unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision at this time.

This marked the 24th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 10 at the same time last year.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.