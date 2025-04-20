Column: State, step up as federal cuts threaten conservation

Hawaii’s conservation efforts are at a critical crossroads. For years, environmental organizations like Malama Maunalua have worked tirelessly to protect our reefs, restore coastal ecosystems and safeguard our natural resources. Their work is vital — not only for the health of our environment, but for the well-being of our communities, economy, and future generations.

However, recent federal funding cuts are threatening to unravel this progress. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a key federal partner in many of Hawaii’s conservation and climate resilience efforts, has experienced severe budget reductions. These cuts have already led to the cancellation of several major 2025 grants and the withdrawal of others, stripping away millions of dollars in anticipated support for critical environmental work across the islands.

This isn’t just a line item in a budget — it’s a direct blow to our ability to protect what makes Hawaii home. Without adequate funding, we face fewer restoration projects, fewer local jobs in conservation, and fewer resources for communities that rely on healthy reefs, clean water and thriving ecosystems.

The effects ripple far and wide. Fishermen who depend on sustainable reef systems to make a living. Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners working to restore traditional loko i‘a (fishponds). Local families who deserve clean beaches and resilient coastlines in the face of rising sea levels and extreme weather events. These are not abstract concerns — these are everyday realities for people across Hawaii.

Environmental threats such as coral bleaching, invasive species, and coastal erosion will not wait for Congress to resolve its budgeting disputes. We cannot afford to let federal delays or cutbacks determine the fate of our islands.

Now more than ever, Hawaii must lead. We need to step in where federal support has stepped back and create a stable foundation for long-term conservation success. That begins with establishing a dedicated state conservation grant program to provide consistent, recurring funding for restoration and climate resilience initiatives. It also means expanding and deepening public-private partnerships, empowering nonprofit organizations and community-based groups to continue their critical work without interruption.

We need a coordinated, well-resourced strategy to ensure Hawai‘i’s environmental future is not left up to chance. From protecting our nearshore fisheries to investing in green infrastructure, every dollar spent on conservation today is an investment in a stronger, more resilient Hawaii tomorrow.

Hawaii has always been a global model for environmental stewardship. Our values — of malama ‘aina (caring for the land), kuleana (responsibility) and aloha — demand that we rise to this moment.

If we want to preserve our way of life, we must act. Our keiki deserve to inherit an island home that is just as vibrant and life-sustaining as the one we grew up in.

The time for leadership is now.

Please join me in standing up for Hawaii’s environment. Visit www.malamamaunalua.org to learn more, or reach out to a local conservation group in your community to see how you can support their efforts. Together, we can make sure Hawaii’s lands and oceans continue to thrive for generations to come.

Doug Harper is executive director of Malama Maunalua.