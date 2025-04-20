Column: Gambling’s costs far outweigh benefits

As former governors from opposite sides of the political aisle, we may have disagreed on many issues, but we are united in our love for the people of Hawaii and our opposition to legalized gambling in our state, specifically House Bill 1308, the proposed online sports wagering bill.

Proponents argue it will generate revenue, but at what cost? Is it worth sacrificing who we are, our people, our aloha, for a dollar amount? Is it worth aggravating existing social problems? For us, the cost to our people and our values far outweighs any financial benefit.

Our state government should not be in business with an industry that makes money when our people lose. That is not who we are in Hawaii.

Legalized gambling is not an economic opportunity; it is a social and moral threat. It preys on the vulnerable, extracting money from those who can least afford to lose it, harming families and communities in the process.

Let’s be clear: legalized gambling is not the same as a friendly poker night or a community bingo game. Social gambling is about entertainment among friends or co-workers, with no business profiting from continuous losses. In contrast, legalized gambling is predatory. Corporate interests, in partnership with government, run gambling as a business — one that promotes false dreams of easy wealth, while knowing that its success requires that it finds, creates and nurtures more losers than winners every day.

Online gambling is the most extreme form of this, offering unlimited 24/7 access and using sophisticated psychological strategies to encourage continuous play. It is especially dangerous for young people, who already spend considerable time online and are particularly vulnerable to gambling addiction.

Some claim that gambling would boost Hawaii’s tourism. But visitors come for our natural beauty, our rich culture rooted in Native Hawaiian values, and our reputation as a safe, family-friendly destination. Visitors typically budget a set amount for their vacation; any money spent gambling is money they will not spend at local restaurants, on activities and in shops.

Rather than a significant increase in revenue, gambling would drain money from residents already struggling with the high cost of living. It does not create sustainable economic growth — it merely shifts money around, often from those least able to afford it.

The consequences of gambling addiction extend beyond individuals. Families suffer from financial ruin, domestic violence and homelessness. Social services, from mental health care to law enforcement, would face increased strain, diverting resources from more pressing needs. The cycle of poverty gambling creates is a burden Hawaii cannot afford.

Hawaii is more than just a place; we are ohana. We are an interconnected community where people from many cultures live with a deep sense of mutual care and kuleana for each other. Our values are rooted in aloha, generosity and the understanding that what affects one of us affects us all. Gambling runs counter to these values, fostering greed rather than connection and shared prosperity.

Hawaii has long resisted the influence of the gambling industry, even as illegal gambling exists in the shadows. Legalization would not eliminate these underground markets; it would legitimize and expand its reach and influence.

Once that door is opened, it will be impossible to close.

As former governors, we have faced the challenges of governing our state and understand the temptation of seemingly easy revenue sources like gambling. We are also aware that many Hawaii residents enjoy affordable trips to Las Vegas for dining out, seeing a show, attending a college football game, shopping and some gambling. We hope they continue enjoying their trips to the “Ninth Island.”

But the cost to our people and our values of legalized gambling being available here at home, at everyone’s fingertips 24 hours a day, is simply too high. Instead, we must pursue sustainable economic solutions that uplift our communities rather than exploit them.

We urge policymakers and the people of Hawaii to reject HB 1308 and keep government-supported, legalized gambling out of our state. The future of our communities, families and Hawaii is at stake. We must stand together and say no to gambling.

David Ige and Linda Lingle are former governors of the state of Hawaii.