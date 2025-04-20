Letter: Fiscal autonomy will buy state’s freedom

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

My suggestion to the state of Hawaii, its counties and municipalities, Department of Education and university system is to plan all future budgets as if the federal government doesn’t exist.

Beyond near-term financial pain is true fiscal autonomy, and powerful independent operating leverage that significantly disarms the federal government’s ability to coerce the state and counties going forward. Fiscal discipline ensures leverage that is enduring. Focus local budget decisions on “must-do,” then “should-do” priorities. “Nice-to-do” priorities can then be addressed with discretionary monies (including a natural disaster fund managed with discipline; no raiding funds beyond scope, no exceptions).

Making our state and local government truly fiscally efficient makes us independent. No need federal funds.

Von Kenric Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

