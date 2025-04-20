Letter: Never mind tariffs; fix many issues here

People have lost their minds when it comes to Donald Trump’s tariffs. What most people of Hawaii fail to realize is that we already have some of the highest tariffs in the country — on our income.

A recent WalletHub study on total tax burden by state has Hawaii at No. 1, with 13.92% of our income going to the city and state. What do we get for this onerous tax burden? Poor roads, struggling schools, dirty parks, a condemned stadium, dilapidated convention facilities, an overbudget and behind-schedule train to nowhere, considerable pay raises for politicians and entrenched bureaucrats, increased homelessness, unaffordable homes and not many positives.

Well, the weather is nice, but, thankfully, that has nothing to do with the people who run our government. They’d mess that up, too. Rather than fixating on what’s happening outside, maybe it’s time to fix the inside of our own house.

Mark Middleton

Pearl City

