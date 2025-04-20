Army releases final EIS for Pohakuloa Training Area
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Oahu-based 25th Infantry Division run and shoot as they take on enemy forces during a simulated battle on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Pohakuloa Training Area.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Oahu-based 25th Infantry Division take on enemy forces during a simulated battle on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Pohakuloa Training Area.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A U.S. Army soldier navigates a lava rock field at the Pohakuloa Training Area, one of the world’s rarest ecosystems.