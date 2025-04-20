Keiki bond with imprisoned dads at Easter-themed event

Mohomiid Wicks hugged family members during an Easter-­themed visitation day at Halawa Correctional Facility on April 12. Wicks said the contact with his kids was “heart-wrenching, exciting, nervous — every possible feeling you could feel all at one time.”

Henry Smalls and family perused the games set up in an outdoor courtyard for them to play.

Mohomiid Wicks, left, and other inmates donned bunny ears for a ring toss game during an Easter-­themed visitation with their children.

Mohomiid Wicks, an inmate at Halawa Correctional Facility, recently got to hold his 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter for the first time since his incarceration began six months ago.

It was a new chance for the children to bond with their father at the prison’s first Keiki Day, an Easter-­themed collaboration with Keiki O Ka ‘Aina Family Learning Centers.

Wicks was one of four incarcerated fathers who participated in the event, which was designed as an incentive for eligible fathers who exhibited good behavior and completed parenting classes. Ten children and grandchildren, ranging in age from 6 months to 17 years, attended, accompanied by their caregivers, along with three adult children.

The Easter Bunny showed up, too.

“I call and video visit but it’s not the same as contact,” said Wicks, 46, whose time at the correctional facility has been his longest absence from his children. “The first thing my kids said is, ‘I can smell you. I miss your smell.’”

Wicks has about nine years left on his sentence for theft and property crimes that he said were related to a past drug habit. He was grateful for the chance to have tangible contact with his children, which he said was “heart-wrenching, exciting, nervous — every possible feeling you could feel all at one time.”

While the Women’s Community Correctional Center and minimum-security Waiawa Correctional Facility have hosted Keiki Days with Keiki O Ka ‘Aina, this was the first at the medium-­security prison, which houses roughly 800 men who are sentenced felons.

The Easter-themed event, held April 12, was a departure from standard visiting policies, under which visitors use a phone to communicate with inmates through a window. Halawa is planning two more Keiki Days this year, recognizing the importance of fathers maintaining relationships with their children in preparation for family reunification upon their release.

STAFFING shortages have sometimes caused long waits between visits at Hawaii’s correctional facilities, including Halawa, the state’s largest prison. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employs more than 1,000 adult corrections officers statewide but is seeking to fill about 375 vacancies.

Visitation schedules at Halawa rotate by modules, where inmates are housed. If a staffing shortage occurs at a facility on any given weekend, visitation is canceled, the department said.

“It’s the first time in a long time for a hug. Visits are noncontact with a glass between them or on a tablet,” said Halawa Warden Shannon Cluney.

He welcomes Keiki Day gatherings and similar events but said hosting them requires coordination and help from nonprofits, which donate their time and resources. Cluney added that programs like this help inmates with reintegration into the community and into their families.

“As these men get closer to release, that relationship between father and child is a lot smoother,” he said.

Henry Smalls, 40, greeted his smiling 12-year-old son, tall and lanky like his dad, with a big hug for their first in-person visit in three months due to staffing shortages.

“When he was able to come see me for the first time three months ago, he was not able to embrace me and he was so sad,” Smalls said.

His older son, now 16, was 12 and the younger one was 8 when Smalls was first incarcerated in 2021 for robbery convictions. He was sentenced to 10 years with a minimum term of four years.

“I didn’t tell (the older boy) until he was 13,” he said. “I thought it would have a negative influence or impact on him.”

But Smalls said he has learned the importance of direct communication through parenting classes.

“Our kids want to know what’s going on,” he said. “They may not be able to tell you.”

Smalls, who grew up in Kaaawa and Punaluu, recalled his own hard childhood and said not knowing what was happening in his family had a negative impact on him.

“My oldest one is a teenager. He wants to know. I want to be there for him,” Smalls said. “The younger one wants to go fishing with me because I used to fish a lot.”

Smalls said the Keiki Day event was huge for him.

“Definitely for everybody incarcerated, things like this are an incentive in Hawaii because we’re family-­based,” he said.

During the event, Smalls’ 12-year-old son played ring toss with the large bunny ears his dad donned for the festive occasion.

“It felt good seeing my dad for the first time,” the boy said. “It’s been so long. It’s been an honor to see him.

“The games were fun. Coloring was fun. Being with my dad was fun, and I hope (Keiki Day) can come back again.”

CLUNEY AND his chief of security, administrative captain and one sergeant were discreetly present in civilian clothes. Just one sergeant was in uniform.

“We try to make it as comfortable for the kids,” Cluney said.

Prison staff and Keiki O Ka ‘Aina volunteers, some from church groups, decked out an outdoor courtyard — where the only grass in the entire facility grows — with pastel-colored balloons, banners and tents with games and arts and crafts activities. The volunteers wore bunny ears and welcomed the families into the fun-filled space.

For more than three hours, children also enjoyed decorating cookies and an egg hunt with their fathers, and taking family photos with the Easter Bunny. Lunch included pizza; fruit cups; a bento of chicken, rice, hot dogs and Spam; and shave ice. Keiki also received a gift bag of new toys donated by Keiki O Ka ‘Aina and community partners.

Keiki O Ka ‘Aina CEO Momi Akana said the organization has long been involved in prison work, and members have positive memories of starting a preschool at Waiawa more than 20 years ago with then-Public Safety Director Ted Sakai.

“Today, if you were expecting hesitations, that’s not what happened. They’re fully engaged,” Akana said. “If this is the feeling here, they’re going to fight to keep that relationship. They’re not going to easily lose this.”

Rick Kang, a former Hala­wa inmate, volunteered for the event. Now a pastor and program coordinator at Leeward Community College, Kang recalled that while incarcerated in Oklahoma, he wouldn’t allow his five children to visit him because “I didn’t want to subject my kids to searches and guards walking back and forth … .”

“I would have given anything for something like this,” where “the kids don’t even know they’re in a prison.”

He added, “This day is going to touch their hearts. This is life-changing, not only for the inmates, but for their families.”

WICKS SAID his kids motivated him to finish all required prison programs within seven months. He also obtained an associate’s degree, with the goal of early release and to become a substance abuse counselor.

Cluney said more programs like Keiki Day are needed to provide inmates with an opportunity for positive change and to help prepare them for release, but logistics have to be managed.

“Garnering volunteer resources is a challenge,” he said. “My hope is other entities will come forward. We want lots of programs, but they have to have value.”

Cluney said that when he previously worked for the Idaho Department of Corrections, he saw good results from a humane society program where inmates were to taught to train dogs.

“The inmates had a vested interest in the program, resulting in positive behavior,” he said. “It also gave them a skill they could use on the outside.”

He said the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is “short” on these kinds of programs in Hawaii, but “the agency is working hard to establish and find those opportunities. I’m very open to it. I can be the host.”