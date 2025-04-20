Keiki bond with imprisoned dads at Easter-themed event
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mohomiid Wicks, left, and other inmates donned bunny ears for a ring toss game during an Easter-themed visitation with their children.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Inmate Anthony Pereira shared a flower-shaped pinwheel destined for an Easter basket on April 12 at Halawa Correctional Facility.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Henry Smalls and family perused the games set up in an outdoor courtyard for them to play.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mohomiid Wicks hugged family members during an Easter-themed visitation day at Halawa Correctional Facility on April 12. Wicks said the contact with his kids was “heart-wrenching, exciting, nervous — every possible feeling you could feel all at one time.”