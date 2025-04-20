Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Gas prices across Hawaii are lower than a year ago

By Star-Advertiser staff

Hawaii gas prices remained consistent across the state last week despite a dip nationwide.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded as of Thursday was $4.51, which was 1 cent less than the previous week and 26 cents lower than a year ago, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

The national average gas price was $3.16, which was 6 cents less than the previous week and 50 cents less than a year ago.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded gas as of Thursday was $4.43, which was 1 cent less than the previous week and 22 cents lower than a year ago. The Hilo average gas price was $4.67, the same as the previous week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

The average price in Kahului was $4.49, 1 cent less than the previous week and 33 cents lower than a year ago. Lihue’s average regular price was $5.10, 1 cent less than the previous week and 14 cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices remain consistent, with only minor fluctuations in certain regions,” AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida said in a statement.

