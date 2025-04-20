State fund eyed for workforce housing subsidies
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The 140-unit Aloha Ia Halewiliko rental apartment complex in Aiea is being built to serve seniors with low incomes and was financed in part by the state’s rental housing revolving fund. Monthly rents for studios and one-bedroom units range from $662 for households earning no more than 30% of Honolulu’s median income to $1,483 for households earning no more than 60% of the median income.
The 140-unit Aloha Ia Halewiliko rental apartment complex in Aiea is being built to serve seniors with low incomes and was financed in part by the state’s rental housing revolving fund. Prospective tenants will be chosen by lottery, and applications are being taken until April 30 by EAH Housing, which expects to finish construction soon and welcome initial tenants in August.