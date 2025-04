Former UH-Hilo men’s soccer coach Garrett Estrin tragically passed away after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer.

Former Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer coach Garrett Estrin died on April 10 in California at age 48 after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer.

Estrin, of Palm Springs, Calif., was named Vulcans coach in May 2022.

Estrin played goalkeeper at Cal State Dominguez Hills from 1996 to 2000.

Funeral services were held Thursday at the Forest Lawn in Cathedral City, Calif.

UH water polo team will face CS Fullerton

The top-seeded Hawaii women’s water polo team will open the Big West Tournament on Friday against No. 8 Cal State Fullerton in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine, who went 7-0 in conference play, will face the Titans in the first quarterfinal at 7 a.m.

The other matches are No. 5 UC Davis vs. No. 4 UC San Diego, 9 a.m.; No. 7 Cal State Northridge vs. No. 2 Long Beach State, 11:30 a.m.; and No. 6 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 UC Irvine, 1:30 p.m.

The semifinals are Saturday and the final is Sunday. The winner will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

UH softball splits with UC Santa Barbara

The Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader Saturday against UC Santa Barbara at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, Macy Brandl pitched a six-hitter and Milan Ah Yat hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth in the Rainbow Wahine’s 4-3 victory.

Hawaii’s Izabella Martinez batted 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs.

In the second game, the Gauchos scored four runs in the fifth inning en route to a 5-3 win.

Carys Murakami batted 3-for-4 for the Rainbow Wahine (26-15, 12-7 Big West).

The Gauchos went to 25-19, 14-6.