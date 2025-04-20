NFL Draft position-by-position preview

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward scrambles with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones on Dec. 28.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Oct. 12.

Swipe or click to see more

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren against the Boise State Broncos on Dec. 31.

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wis.

Performances are from NFL Combine; *indicates pro day results.

Player evaluation by Star-Advertiser’s Curtis Murayama, who has followed the NFL Draft since the early 1970s.

Here are the top NFL Draft prospects, with rankings (R) based on data from nfl.com.

QUARTERBACKS

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Cam Ward, Miami, Sr. 6-2 219 305⁄8 9 na na na na na na 6.39

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Sr. 6-11⁄2 212 311⁄2 9 3⁄8 na na na na na na 6.30

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Sr. 6-2 223 30 91⁄2 na na na na na na 6.17

Tyler Shough, Louisville, RSr. 6-5 219 303⁄4 93⁄4 4.63 1.61 na 32 117 na 6.16

Quinn Ewers, Texas, Jr. 6-2 214 303⁄4 9 3⁄8 na na na na na na 6.15

Jalen Milroe, Alabama, RJr. 6-2 217 305⁄8 9 3⁄8 *4.37 *1.44 na na na na 6.14

Kyle McCord, Syracuse, Sr. 6-3 218 31 91⁄2 na na na na na na 6.13

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, Sr. 5-11 205 295⁄8 91⁄4 na na na na na na 6.10

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame, Sr. 6-4 216 315⁄8 91⁄2 na na na na na na 5.93

Will Howard, Ohio State, Gr. 6-4 236 32 9 na na na 31.5 112 4.33 5.90

Ward: Playmaker who is a dual threat. Might freelance too much, but he’s still dangerous. Reminds me of a Geno Smith-type. Throws with a low delivery, almost sidearm.

Sanders: Poised, accurate and self-confident. Not as athletic as his dad, or even other QBs in this class. Holds the ball too long and takes a lot of sacks, so will that hold up in the NFL? Greg Cosell (45 years NFL Films) said Sanders would just be a “piece” of any offense.

Dart: Like his name, he throws them. Big, strong arm, vaulted up the boards late in the process.

Shough: A tough, physically gifted two-way threat who always gets hurt and can’t last a full season. Cosell said he was the second-best quarterback he studied on film this season.

Ewers: Loses accuracy when pressured. Has all the tools but something is missing.

Milroe: A better version of Anthony Richardson, which means he’s a better runner than a passer right now. He’s an explosive runner, but struggles once you force him to become a pocket passer.

Gabriel: Competitive, accurate, mobile in the pocket, can run when needed, good deep ball accuracy; will be dismissed because of his height. Cosell said he’s a “fun watch” but sees him as a backup.

RUNNING BACKS

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State, Jr. 5-8 1⁄2 211 29 1⁄4 9 1⁄4 na na na na na na 7.15

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio St., Sr. 5-10 202 30 3⁄4 9 1⁄2 4.43 1.52 na 38.5 128 na 6.38

Omarion Hampton, N. Carolina, Jr. 6-0 221 30 1⁄2 9 3⁄8 4.46 1.54 18 38 130 4.4 6.35

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee, Jr. 5-8 200 30 1⁄2 8 3⁄4 *4.46 na 13 35 124 na 6.33

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio St., Jr. 6-0 221 30 1⁄4 9 1⁄4 4.48 1.51 *24 38.5 132 na 6.30

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, Sr. 5-9 206 29 1⁄2 9 4.32 1.49 *24 40.5 130 4.41 6.29

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa, Jr. 6-1 224 33 9 5⁄8 4.57 1.62 na na na na 6.21

Jordan James, Oregon, Jr. 5-9 1⁄2 205 29 3⁄4 9 1⁄2 4.55 1.62 na na 117 na 6.17

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State, Sr. 5-9 1⁄2 219 29 7⁄8 9 3⁄8 *4.57 na na 39.5 123 na 6.16

Trevor Etienne, Georgia, Jr. 5-9 198 29 1⁄4 9 1⁄2 4.42 1.51 15 35 124 na 6.15

Woody Marks, USC, RSr. 5-10 *213 29 1⁄8 9 *4.52 1.57 18 35 119 4.24 6.15

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn, Sr. 5-9 204 30 9 1⁄2 4.44 1.58 21 33.5 120 na 6.12

Jaydon Blue, Texas, Sr. 5-9 196 29 7⁄8 8 1⁄4 *4.25 1.52 na *29.5 na na 6.11

Damien Martinez, Miami, Jr. 6-0 217 30 1⁄2 9 1⁄2 4.51 1.56 na 35 124 na 6.00

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, Jr. 6-0 204 32 10 1⁄8 na na na 35 120 na 6.00 Devin Neal, Kansas, Sr. 5-11 213 29 5⁄8 8 1⁄2 4.58 1.59 na 37.5 124 *4.53 5.98

Jeanty: Franchise-changer. Great contact balance, breakaway speed, has power and elusiveness. He said he wants “to be the best that’s ever played the game.” A LaDainian Tomlinson-type, though some have compared him to Emmitt Smith.

Henderson: Runs with power and straight-line speed, a breakaway threat, first-round worthy.

Hampton: Smooth, good contact balance; explosive; just solid, hard runner. Cosell labels him as RB2.

Sampson: Quick, with acceleration; plays with power and physicality despite being just 200 lbs.

Judkins: Quick, strong, fights for yardage; brings energy, inspiration.

Tuten: Explosive, good on outside zone runs because of his one-cut ability, can run inside, too. One problem, he tends to fumble (nine times in the past two seasons).

Johnson: Smooth, pretty elusive with power and adequate speed.

Skattebo: Culture-changer who will inspire an offense with his beast-mode-like style.

Neal: Quick and powerful; could become fan favorite like Bucky Irving did with the Bucs.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Luther Burden III, Missouri, Jr. 6-0 206 31 1⁄4 8 1⁄2 na na na na na na 6.43

Matthew Golden, Texas 5-11 191 30 5⁄8 9 1⁄2 4.29 1.49 na na na na 6.42

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, Jr. 6-4 219 31 1⁄2 10 *4.48 na na na na na 6.40

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, Gr. 6-1 202 311⁄2 9 5⁄8 *4.45 *1.50 na *38 na *4.12 6.37

Jack Bech, TCU, Sr. 6-1 214 31 1⁄2 9 na na 19 34.5 125 4.21 6.34

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State, Sr. 6-4 214 33 1⁄8 9 1⁄8 4.47 1.53 na 39 128 na 6.33

Jalen Royals, Utah State, Sr. 6-0 *204 30 1⁄8 9 1⁄2 4.42 1.49 13 *36 *121 na 6.32

Isaiah Bond, Texas, Jr. 5-11 180 30 1⁄2 8 1⁄2 *4.34 1.51 na *34 na na 6.30

Tre Harris, Ole Miss, Sr. 6-2 205 31 7⁄8 9 5⁄8 4.54 1.56 na 38.5 125 na 6.30

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State, Sr. 5-10 194 29 1⁄2 8 3⁄4 4.39 1.51 23 41.5 134 4.17 6.26

Dominic Lovett, Georgia, Sr. 5-10 185 31 3⁄8 9 1⁄4 4.4 1.53 na 33.5 120 4.27 6.23

Kyle Williams, Wash. State, Sr. 5-11 190 30 1⁄8 8 3⁄4 4.4 1.55 na 36.5 119 na 6.20

Nick Nash, San Jose State, RSr. 6-2 1⁄2 203 31 8 3⁄4 4.57 1.54 na 34 123 na 6.20

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford, RJr. 6-1 207 32 3⁄8 10 4.44 1.58 *15 38.5 127 na 6.19

Tory Horton, Colorado State, Gr. 6-2 1⁄2 196 30 5⁄8 9 4.41 1.53 na 37.5 na na 6.19

Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee, Sr. 6-5 205 32 1⁄8 9 5⁄8 4.30 1.51 na 33 126 na 6.18

Savion Williams, TCU, Sr. 6-4 222 32 1⁄2 10 1⁄4 4.48 1.52 na na na na 6.16

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech, Gr. 5-10 191 31 3⁄4 9 7⁄8 4.34 1.5 14 40 132 4.12 6.16

Burden: YAC master. Dependable, quick, elusive, with a burst. Has some diva in him.

Golden: Crisp in and out of breaks, with good, dependable hands. A threat deep and short.

McMillan: Smooth strider with great, soft hands — maybe because he was a volleyball player. He always seems to win in 50-50 balls. Looks like a slightly faster version of Tee Higgins.

Egbuka: Steady and dependable. Much like past Buckeyes Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave.

Bech: Dependable, with good hands, looks quick; tough, looks for contact.

Higgins: Big target; competitive for the ball; a Jauan Jennings -type of WR but quicker.

Royals: Solid, can break tackles, elusive after catch; has YAC ability but can also go deep.

TIGHT ENDS

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Tyler Warren, Penn State, Jr. 6-5 1⁄2 256 31 3⁄4 9 1⁄2 na na na na na na 6.77

Colston Loveland, Michigan, Jr. 6-6 248 32 3⁄4 10 na na na na na na 6.70

Mason Taylor, LSU, Jr. 6-5 251 32 1⁄4 10 *4.65 na *28 na na *4.52 6.40

Elijah Arroyo, Miami (Fla.), RJr. 6-5 250 33 10 na na 22 na na na 6.24

Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green, Jr. 6-3 241 32 1⁄4 9 1⁄4 4.71 1.56 22 34 118 4.39 6.18

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon, Sr. 6-5 247 32 7⁄8 9 1⁄4 4.63 1.55 na 39 122 na 6.17

Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska, Jr. 6-5 243 34 10 5⁄8 4.7 1.57 na 35.5 126 4.29 6.15

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame, Sr. 6-5 258 31 7⁄8 9 1⁄2 *4.69 1.55 *17 *33.5 *118 *4.38 6.14

Gunnar Helm, Texas, Sr. 6-5 241 32 3⁄4 9 7⁄8 4.84 1.69 na 30 na 4.4 6.13

Jackson Hawes, Georgia. Tech, RSr. 6-4 1⁄2 253 32 1⁄8 9 1⁄8 4.82 1.56 16 34.5 121 4.4 6.12

Joshua Simon, South Carolina, Sr. 6-4 239 33 7⁄8 101⁄8 4.65 1.58 na 38 124 4.4 6.11

Warren: Gronk-type; Can run, block, is red zone demon, runs wildcat, former quarterback.

Loveland: Long and smooth, looks faster than Warren but not the blocker of Warren’s caliber

Taylor: Fast, smooth, has suction cups for hands. Has a Travis Kelce look to him. Impressive 40 time and bench press puts him up there with Warren and Loveland.

Arroyo: Smooth-moving receiver who can threaten defenses down the field. Has good burst. Doesn’t line up as in-line blocker, so more an H-back type or current-day TE.

Fannin: Another non-blocking tight end who’s more like a big receiver.

Ferguson: Dependable receiver with a high Relative Athletic Score. Not too elusive, but he’s more of a complete tight end than many of the other prospects ahead of him.

Helm: Looked like a good TE prospect; seems to lack the wow factor.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Armand Membou, Missouri, Jr. 6-4 332 33 1⁄2 9 3⁄4 4.91 1.74 31 34 115 na 6.49

Will Campbell, LSU, Jr. 6-6 319 32 5⁄8 9 1⁄2 4.98 1.75 na 32 113 na 6.44

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, Jr. 6-5 315 33 1⁄2 10 3⁄8 5.16 1.79 na 32 104 4.66 6.43

Josh Simmons, Ohio State, Sr. 6-5 317 33 10 na na *34 na na na 6.39

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon, Jr. 6-5 311 33 1⁄2 10 3⁄8 5.05 1.71 na 34.5 103 na 6.36

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State, Sr. 6-6 312 32 9 1⁄2 na na 26 36.5 111 na 6.34

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, RSr. 6-8 316 33 10 3⁄8 5.21 1.77 22 na 106 4.7 6.31

Anthony Belton, NC State, Gr. 6-6 336 33 7⁄8 10 1⁄4 5.26 1.82 na 29.5 107 na 6.27

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota, RSr. 6-6 331 33 1⁄8 9 1⁄2 5.01 1.75 25 29.5 111 4.82 6.25

Charles Grant, William & Mary, Sr. 6-5 311 34 3⁄4 10 1⁄4 na na 19 na na na 6.23

Jalen Rivers, Miami, RJr. 6-6 319 34 7⁄8 10 5.29 1.85 23 na 108 na 6.17

Logan Brown, Kansas, RJr. 6-6 311 33 7⁄8 10 5.18 1.75 26 32 111 4.51 6.16

Cameron Williams, Texas, Jr. 6-6 317 34 1⁄2 11 3⁄8 na na na na na na 6.14

Hollin Pierce, Rutgers, Sr. 6-8 341 36 9 7⁄8 na na na na na na 6.14

Chase Lundt, UConn, Sr. 6-7 1⁄2 304 32 5⁄8 9 5⁄8 na na 20 na na na 6.00

Membou: His outstanding combine only validated what he put on film. He’s quick, strong, nasty and likes to punish opponents. Right tackle who could also move to guard. NFL ready.

Campbell: Short arms — though he arms grew 3⁄8 from combine to pro day — knocked him below Membou, but he’s tall with good feet, quickness and a strong punch. Well-schooled in pass pro.

Banks: Young (turned 21 on March 10), he can pull and block in space. OK strength.

Simmons: Probably would have been the OT1 if not for a torn patellar tendon he suffered in the early-season loss to Oregon. He says he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be “cut loose mid-April to give everybody a good pro day.” Whether he’ll be as good as before remains unknown.

Conerly: If you can somehow unsee the Senior Bowl video in which he’s butt-planted by Marshall’s Mike Green, you will see that Conerly has the tools, with quick feet and ability to block in space.

Zabel: Played left tackle, but could become the best center from this class. well-schooled, strong, can run, pull, quick enough; impressive showing at Senior Bowl.

Trapilo: Good drive blocker who plays through the whistle. Solid in pass protection.

Belton: Looks like a beast; gets his hands on guys and puts them on the ground; plays high.

Ersery: Huge, strong arms, adequate footwork though his 40-time is excellent for his size, mauler type; hard to get around; should become a starter and have a long career.

Lundt: Impressive feet and movement. High upside. Just needs to get stronger and be coached up.

GUARDS / CENTERS

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, Sr. 6-4 315 33 1⁄2 9 7⁄8 na na *32 *32.5 *97 *4.60 6.39

Tyler Booker, Alabama, Jr. 6-5 321 34 1⁄2 11 5.38 1.96 21 27 94 4.84 6.38

Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Sr. 6-6 1⁄2 308 32 1⁄4 10 3⁄8 4.97 1.72 na 32 113 na 6.28

Marcus Mbow, Purdue, Jr. 6-4 303 32 10 1⁄2 na na na na na 4.67 6.25

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, Sr. 6-6 1⁄2 313 32 1⁄8 10 1⁄4 5.27 1.84 na 30 108 4.69 6.24

Emery Jones Jr., LSU, Jr. 6-5 315 34 1⁄4 10 3⁄4 na na na na na na 6.23

Miles Frazier, LSU, RSr. 6-6 317 32 3⁄4 9 5.24 1.79 27 31 108 *4.84 6.18

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona, Jr. 6-4 324 33 7⁄8 10 1⁄4 4.95 1.72 *26 29 106 4.66 6.15

Joe Huber, Wisconsin, RSr. 6-5 310 32 1⁄4 9 3⁄4 5.2 1.8 na 28 106 4.78 6.14

Jake Majors, Texas, Sr. (C) 6-3 306 30 3⁄8 9 7⁄8 na na 25 *36.5 na na 6.11

Joshua Gray, Oregon State, RSr. 6-5 299 31 3⁄8 9 1⁄2 5.04 1.73 na 31 104 na 6.10

Dylan Fairchild, Georgia, Jr. 6-5 318 33 10 na na na *29.5 111 na 5.99

Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State Gr. (C) 6-4 304 31 9 1⁄2 na na na na na na 5.98

Clay Webb, Jacksonville St., RSr. (C) 6-3 312 32 10 5.11 1.72 29 31 107 4.9 5.97

Jackson: Moved to left tackle when Josh Simmons got hurt; had trouble with speed of Abdul Carter (what OT didn’t); might make a better interior offensive lineman but has proven versatility.

Booker: Mauler but is quick, can pull, block on second level; looks well-schooled in pass pro.

Ratledge: Powerful, good anchor, mauler, hand-fighter.

Mbow: RT but looks suited for IOL; strong, hands, can block in space; good vs. Ohio State.

Frazier: Quick in set-up, shows good awareness in pass protection, blocks with good leverage. Savaiinaea: Outstanding combine but seems to be overlooked by national media; can play, IOL, OT, can pull, pass protect, can block in space.

McLaughlin: Suffered torn Achilles tendon during practice in November but before that showed excellent quickness, excellent technique. Did a lot of pulling from the center position.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss, Jr. 6-4 296 32 1⁄2 9 1⁄2 na na na na na na 6.50

Mason Graham, Michigan, Jr. 6-3 1⁄2 *306 32 9 1⁄8 na na 24 na na na 6.48

Derrick Harmon, Oregon, Jr. 6-4 1⁄2 313 34 3⁄8 10 3⁄8 4.95 1.74 na na na na 6.38

Tyleik Williams, Ohio State, Sr. 6-3 334 32 10 1⁄4 na na na na na na 6.35

Kenneth Grant, Michigan, Jr. 6-3 330 33 1⁄2 10 1⁄8 *5.11 na *27 *31 *105 *4.76 6.34

Shemar Turner, Tex. A&M, Sr. 6-3 290 33 5⁄8 10 1⁄4 na na na na na na 6.32

T.J. Sanders, South Carolina, RJr. 6-4 305 33 1⁄8 10 1⁄4 *4.99 na na 31.5 112 4.67 6.30

Joshua Farmer, Florida. St., RJr. 6-3 305 35 10 1⁄4 5.11 1.77 26 29 112 na 6.29

Alfred Collins, Texas, Sr. 6-6 332 34 5⁄8 10 na na na 26 96 na 6.27

Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon, Sr. 6-2 334 32 9 3⁄8 5.16 1.86 na 27 na na 6.22

Cam’Ron Jackson, Florida, Sr. 6-6 328 34 1⁄8 9 1⁄2 5.17 1.81 na 24.5 93 na 6.21

JJ Pegues, Ole Miss, Sr. 6-2 1⁄2 309 32 1⁄2 9 3⁄8 5.15 1.82 na 27.5 na na 6.21

Deone Walker, Kentucky, Jr. 6-7 331 34 1⁄4 10 5⁄8 *5.28 na *22 25 104 na 6.20

Ty Hamilton, Ohio State, Sr. 6-3 299 32 1⁄4 10 1⁄8 na na na na na na 6.20

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Ga., R-Jr. 6-5 276 33 1⁄2 9 3⁄4 4.86 1.69 na 36 124 4.34 6.18

Warren Brinson, Georgia, Sr. 6-5 315 33 1⁄2 10 3⁄8 5.09 1.76 na 31 115 na 6.18

Darius Alexander, Toledo, Sr. 6-4 305 34 10 4.95 1.72 28 31.5 111 4.79 6.17

Ty Robinson, Nebraska, Sr. 6-5 288 32 1⁄4 10 4.83 1.71 28 33.5 119 4.5 6.17

Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee, Sr. 6-2 291 33 3⁄4 10 3⁄4 na na na 31.5 113 na 6.16

Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech, Gr. 6-0 1⁄2 282 31 3⁄8 9 5⁄8 4.94 1.74 *28 32.5 109 4.7 6.14

Rylie Mills, Notre Dame, Gr. 6-5 291 32 5⁄8 9 7⁄8 na na na na na na 6.12

Vernon Broughton, Texas, Sr. 6-5 311 35 9 1⁄4 na na na na na na 6.10

Elijah Simmons, Tennessee, Sr. 6-1 334 32 3⁄4 10 1⁄4 5.37 1.88 na 32 106 na 6.10

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, Sr. 6-4 327 32 1⁄2 10 1⁄4 5.15 1.8 na 27.5 105 na 6.00

Nolen: Versatile, can play DT, DE, plays with good pad level, powerful punch; provides good penetration and can create havoc with quickness.

Graham: Strong, quick, powerful, pushes the pocket; great inside presence; disengages well; takes on double teams. Played at 318, weighed 296 at combine then 306 at pro day. What’s his true weight?

Harmon: Good penetrators, leading all DTs in hurries and pass-rush win rate. But he ranked near the bottom in tackling grade and missed tackle rate.

Williams: Fights off double teams, reads and reacts well, holds point of attack, shows quickness when allowed to cut it loose; delivers a hit.

Grant: Space-eater who’s big, strong, pretty quick; gets lots of deflections.

Sanders: Quick, penetrates well. Looks more like base DE; slender build.

Collins: Finds creases in line and penetrates, quick, fairly strong.

Caldwell: Shows quickness, athleticism and ability to eat double teams. No sacks last season.

Pegues: Runs out of the shotgun and in the goal-line situations; as DT can penetrate.

Walker: Tall and wide, can plug the holes and provide pretty good pass penetration.

Alexander: Displays a powerful punch that sends O-linemen back, fights through double teams.

Robinson: Powerful inside rusher, who gets penetration with quickness and strength, battler.

Peebles: Spark plug-type who shows good quickness with ability to penetrate and close.

DEFENSIVE ENDS / EDGE RUSHERS

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Abdul Carter, Penn State, Jr. 6-3 250 na na na na na na na na 7.00

Mykel Williams, Georgia, Jr. 6-5 260 34 3⁄8 10 1⁄4 *4.75 na na na na na 6.47

Mike Green, Marshall, RSo. 6-3 251 32 8 1⁄2 na na 28 na na *4.25 6.46

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M, Jr. 6-5 267 34 1⁄8 9 5⁄8 4.59 1.58 na 40 131 na 6.41

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston Col., Sr. 6-2 1⁄2 248 34 9 1⁄4 na na 22 35.5 119 4.19 6.40

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, Jr. 6-5 245 32 3⁄4 10 4.47 1.56 na 31 123 na 6.40

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M, Jr. 6-3 257 na na na na na na na na 6.40

JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State, Sr. 6-4 265 33 3⁄4 10 1⁄2 na na *24 *35.5 *119 *4.38 6.36

Landon Jackson, Arkansas, Sr. 6-6 264 33 1⁄4 10 4.68 1.65 na 40.5 129 *4.55 6.35

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State, Sr. 6-4 260 31 3⁄4 9 3⁄4 na na *21 na na na 6.32

Bradyn Swinson, LSU, Sr. 6-4 255 33 3⁄8 9 7⁄8 na na na na na 4.33 6.31

Sai’vion Jones, LSU, Sr. 6-5 280 33 1⁄2 10 *4.74 na 19 33 119 na 6.31

Josaiah Stewart, Michigan, Sr. 6-1 249 31 7⁄8 9 1⁄2 na na na na na na 6.30

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss, Sr. 6-4 244 33 7⁄8 9 5⁄8 4.72 1.62 na 38 126 4.46 6.29

Jordan Burch, Oregon, Sr. 6-4 279 33 9 1⁄2 4.67 1.66 na na na na 6.27

Barryn Sorrell, Texas, Sr. 6-3 256 32 1⁄4 9 1⁄4 4.68 1.65 28 34 121 4.36 6.25

Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA, Sr. 6-3 *262 33 3⁄8 9 3⁄4 na na 20 36.5 120 na 6.24

Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, Sr. 6-3 264 31 7⁄8 8 1⁄2 *4.63 na 24 36.5 120 na 6.21

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina, Sr. 6-4 254 34 9 3⁄4 4.73 1.63 23 na na na 6.17

David Walker, Central Ark., Sr. 6-1 263 31 7⁄8 9 1⁄4 4.69 1.65 26 35 118 4.39 6.16

Carter: Outstanding quickness and relentless, can bend around edge. Hustles. Not healthy yet.

Williams: Strong, uses hands well, pretty quick, plays on edge; disengages well.

Green: Super productive on lower level; extremely quick and nimble; has surprising power as displayed when he pancaked Josh Conerly at a Senior Bowl one-on-one drill. Has been accused of sexual assault twice, but says he’s “done nothing wrong” and doesn’t mind talking about it.

Shemar Stewart: Disengages well, penetrates, mobile; makes plays in backfield; hustles side to side; plays with more power than speed. A physical freak, but production hasn’t matched up. Just 41⁄2 sacks over two seasons despite an athletic profile similar to Myles Garrett.

Ezeiruaku: Standup edge; quick, hustles, relentless, plays bigger than his linebacker size.

Pearce: Looks tall and lean like an OLB; quick, fast, outstanding speed who closes fast.

Scourton: Displays power and quickness, good pass rusher and run defender; base end-type.

Tuimoloau: Tough, bats down lots of balls. Not elite rusher, just relentless worker; rugged.

Jackson: Room to grow; looks raw, but has major upside with his athletic ability. Not bendy.

Umanmielen: Stand-up rusher, pretty strong, quick, holds edge vs. run. no moves, only an outside speed rusher, which he’s good at.

Sawyer: Tough, strong, battler, not elite speed, solid, steady, good vs. run, OK pass rusher.

Josaiah Stewart: Stand-up rush end; quick off the edge, more like OLB; closes fast and physical.

Oladejo: Changed from LB to edge and called it “monumental” because it allowed him to play “my natural position.” Stock has been rising because of his potential. Wreaked havoc this year.

LINEBACKER

Player, school Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Jalon Walker, Georgia, Jr. 6-1 243 32 10 1⁄4 na na na na na na 6.45

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama, Jr. 6-3 235 32 1⁄2 10 1⁄2 4.52 1.53 na na 127 na 6.37

Carson Schwesinger, UCLA , RJr. 6-2 1⁄2 242 31 5⁄8 9 1⁄4 na na 20 39.5 na na 6.36

Demetrius Knight Jr., So. Caro. Gr. 6-2 235 32 5⁄8 10 4.58 1.58 22 31.5 118 4.25 6.36

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia, Sr. 6-2 224 31 3⁄4 9 3⁄4 4.58 1.52 na na 130 na 6.31

Barrett Carter, Clemson, Sr. 6-0 232 32 1⁄8 9 1⁄4 *4.64 na *22 34.5 116 4.41 6.25

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, Sr. 6-3 233 32 1⁄8 9 *4.52 1.55 *22 *34 na na 6.24

Cody Simon, Ohio State, Gr. 6-2 229 31 1⁄4 9 3⁄4 *4.59 *1.54 *21 *33.5 *120 *4.30 6.22

Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss, Jr. 6-1 222 29 7⁄8 9 3⁄8 4.63 1.62 na 36 117 na 6.18

Kobe King, Penn State, RJr. 6-1 236 31 1⁄4 9 1⁄2 *4.63 na *26 na *118 *4.26 6.16

Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon, Sr. 6-1 232 31 3⁄8 9 1⁄4 4.63 1.59 21 38.5 118 na 6.15

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma St., Sr. 6-2 240 30 3⁄4 9 1⁄2 4.56 1.57 na 39 126 na 6.15

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame, Gr. 6-2 231 30 3⁄8 9 *4.62 na *20 *34.5 *117 *4.20 6.00

Eugene Asante, Auburn, Sr. 6-0 1⁄2 223 30 1⁄4 8 1⁄4 4.48 1.52 21 na na na 6.00

Walker: Relentless pursuer. Plays inside LB and edge rusher most of the time. Question instincts as a linebacker but no question about his pass-rush ability and effort.

Campbell: Might be the best ILB. Fill holes and delivers a hit. Still recovering from torn labrum.

Schwiesinger: Former walk-on has only seen his career ascend. A tackling machine who’s instinctive, hustles relentlessly and is excellent in pass coverage.

Knight: Sideiine-to-sideline hustler who closes fast and enjoys hitting.

SAFETIES

Player, school, class Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Nick Emmanwori, So. Carolina, Jr. 6-3 220 32 1⁄2 9 4.38 1.49 20 43 138 na 6.41

Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma, Sr. 5-10 192 28 1⁄2 8 5⁄8 4.42 1.52 17 35.5 123 na 6.34

Malaki Starks, Georgia, Jr. 6-1 197 31 5⁄8 9 1⁄2 4.5 1.51 na 33 na 4.45 6.34

Xavier Watts, Notre Dame, Gr. 6-0 204 31 1⁄4 8 5⁄8 *4.56 na na *35 *118 na 6.33

Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State, Jr. 6-1 1⁄2 215 32 1⁄2 9 1⁄2 *4.50 na na na na na 6.25

Jonas Sanker, Virginia, Sr. 6-0 206 32 1⁄4 9 3⁄4 4.48 1.51 12 36.5 128 na 6.23 Andrew Mukuba, Texas, Sr. 5-11 186 30 9 4.45 1.53 na na na na 6.20

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State, Sr. 6-0 206 30 1⁄2 8 1⁄2 *4.53 *1.57 *20 *36.5 *121 *4.26 6.20

R.J. Mickens, Clemson, Gr. 6-0 199 32 1⁄4 8 7⁄8 4.49 1.55 *17 41.5 121 na 6.15

Emmanwori: Freakish athlete. Looks more like a LB than a safety; makes plays and provides good coverage because of his length and speed, both in 40 and 10.

Starks: Incredible ball skills and body control; could be an elite corner; makes acrobatic plays.

Watts: Nose for ball; makes lots of picks (13 in past two season); plays physical.

Winston: Can cover man, special teams gunner, plays very physical; check injuries; sure tackler.

Mukuba: Good instincts, ball skills, closes and hits despite being only 190.

Ransom: Comes downhill and puts on the hits; can make plays in backfield, all over field; box safety type but has capability of playing free safety.

CORNERBACKS

Player, school, class Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

Travis Hunter, Colorado, Jr. (WR) 6-0 188 31 3⁄8 9 1⁄8 na na na na na na 6.89

Will Johnson, Michigan, Jr. (6/6) 6-2 194 30 1⁄8 9 1⁄8 na na na na na na 6.50

Jahdae Barron, Texas, Sr. 5-11 194 29 5⁄8 9 1⁄2 4.39 1.5 na 35 123 na 6.42

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, Jr. 5-11 183 31 8 3⁄4 4.28 1.5 na 39.5 129 na 6.37

Trey Amos, Ole Miss, Sr. 6-1 195 31 1⁄4 9 4.43 1.6 13 32.5 126 na 6.35

Shavon Revel, East Carolina, Sr. 6-2 194 32 5⁄8 9 5⁄8 na na na na na na 6.34

Azareye’h Thomas, Florida St., Jr. 6-1 1⁄2 197 32 3⁄8 10 *4.56 na na na 122 *4.21 6.32

Jacob Parrish, Kansas State, Jr. 5-10 191 30 7⁄8 9 4.35 1.51 *16 37.5 129 na 6.30

Benjamin Morrison, N. Dame, Jr. 6-0 193 30 3⁄8 9 1⁄4 na na *17 na na na 6.20

Caleb Ransaw, Tulane, Sr. 5-11 197 30 3/4 9 3/4 4.33 1.52 16 40 129 na 6.19

Darien Porter, Iowa State, RSr. 6-3 195 33 1⁄8 9 4.3 1.49 na 36.5 131 4.04 6.19

Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech, Gr. 6-1 185 30 7⁄8 9 1⁄4 4.5 1.55 15 36 *120 *4.05 6.18

BJ Adams, UCF, Sr. 6-2 182 31 3⁄4 8 3⁄4 4.53 1.6 na 32.5 117 na 6.17

Nohl Williams, Cal, Sr. (156/114) 6-0 199 30 3⁄4 9 4.5 1.54 19 33.5 120 na 6.17

Denzel Burke, Ohio State, Sr. 5-11 186 31 3⁄8 8 3⁄4 4.48 1.5 na na na na 6.16

Zy Alexander, LSU, Sr. 6-1 187 31 9 1⁄4 4.56 1.53 na 31.5 116 na 6.15

Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio, Sr. 6-3 186 32 7⁄8 8 1⁄4 4.36 1.51 na 36.5 126 4.26 6.14

Bilhal Kone, Western Mich., Sr. 6-1 190 30 7⁄8 9 4.43 1.54 na 31.5 124 na 6.12

Marcus Harris, Cal, Sr. 5-11 189 29 3⁄4 8 7⁄8 4.45 1.52 na na na na 6.10

Quincy Riley, Louisville, RSr. 5-11 194 31 8 1⁄2 4.48 1.54 na na na na 6.10

Tommi Hill, Nebraska, Sr. 6-0 1⁄2 213 32 7⁄8 9 na na na na na na 6.10

Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Sr. 6-0 180 31 1⁄4 9 1⁄4 4.53 1.56 na na na na 5.98

Jordan Hancock, Ohio State, Sr. 6-0 195 30 3⁄4 8 5⁄8 na na na na na na 5.97

Hunter: Elite athlete who excels as WR and CB; looks like natural WR and just as natural at CB. He says he would like to play both ways. Not positive he could hold up at his size (just 188 pounds), especially if he challenged to take on blocks or tackle against physical running backs.

Johnson: Zone player; need to check medicals; pick-6s waiting to happen; instinctive; can tackle.

Barron: Nose for the ball, intelligent player who made plays.

Amos: Alabama transfer who challenges for the ball, lots of pbu, comes up and makes hits.

Revel: Competitive when ball in air, drops well in zone and reads well, good blitzer and tackler.

Parrish: Fast (4.35 speed) and physical, provides tight coverage and sure tackling.

Morrison: Quick-footed, tough for his size, competitive, challenges for the ball,

SPECIALISTS

Player, school, class Ht. Wt. Arm Hd 40 10 BP VJ BJ SS R

James Burnip, Alabama, RSr. P 6-6 236 31 7⁄8 8 5⁄8 na na na na na na 5.91

Tyler Loop, Arizona, Sr. 5-11 191 28 3⁄8 8 5⁄8 na na na na na na 5.90

Andres Borregales, Miami (Fla.), Sr. 5-11 199 28 7⁄8 8 1⁄4 na na na na na na 5.89