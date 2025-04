For the Hawaii baseball team, a once-promising, eight-game road trip dissolved into an empty feeling.

A day after absorbing their first shutout in 98 games dating to May 2023, the Rainbow Warriors were blanked in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to UC Irvine at Cicerone Field at Anteater Park in Orange County, Calif. It was the first time the ’Bows were shut out in consecutive games since 2018.

Last month, the Anteaters shuffled their starting rotation. On Friday, Trevor Hansen, who moved into the No. 2 slot, pitched a three-hitter in a 4-0 victory. It was Hansen’s first complete game in his 25th career start. In Saturday’s matinee, Ryder Brooks tossed a three-hitter. It also was Brooks’ first complete game.

“Their pitcher did a good job, again, and they have a good staff,” UH coach Rich Hill said.

With 1,089 in attendance, the 13th-ranked Anteaters swept the three-games series to remain atop the Big West at 16-2 (28-9 overall). The ’Bows are 10-11 and in sixth in the Big West. Five teams qualify for next month’s Big West Tournament in Fullerton, Calif. The ’Bows have lost three series in a row.

Chase Call’s three-run homer in the third gave the Anteaters a 3-0 lead. Blake Penso added a solo home run in the fourth. Frankie Carney capped the scoring with a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Brooks pitched to a 5.47 ERA in five starts since joining the rotation last month. But the left-handed sophomore mesmerized the ’Bows on Saturday. He hit two batters and surrendered his first walk with two outs in the ninth. Brooks struck out Itsuki Takemoto to end the game.

The ’Bows’ best scoring opportunity was in the fourth inning when they placed runners at the corners with one out. But Brooks induced Takemoto to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Rainbows hit .146 in the three-game series. Matthew Miura accounted for five of the hits for the ’Bows, who went 13-for-89.

Hill deferred on whether the outcome was the result of UCI’s strong pitching or the ’Bows’ struggles at the plate. “We’ll find the answers,” Hill said. “Their pitching certainly was great, and our hitting was not.”

The ’Bows opened the road trip with back-to-back victories against Santa Clara and Cal Poly. But the ’Bows went 1-5 after that. In the six games against the Big West’s Cal Poly and UCI, the ’Bows hit .196.

There were hopeful developments for the ’Bows. Sebastian Gonzalez, who exited after being struck on the left (pitching) forearm on Friday, sustained only a bruise. “Great news on Sebastian,” Hill said. “X-rays are all negative. He’ll be back and ready to go this weekend.”

The ’Bows play host to Chaminade on Tuesday, then open a three-game series against Cal State Bakersfield on Friday.

UH’s bullpen also pitched well in the second half of the road trip. After combining for a 4.50 ERA in four games against Santa Clara and Cal Poly, the relievers posted a 2.57 ERA against USC and UCI. On Saturday, Isaiah Magdaleno allowed one earned run while striking out seven in 42⁄3 innings of relief.

“He’s been our best guy,” Hill said of Magdaleno. “You want to give him a chance to claw back into the game.”

The ’Bows stayed overnight in Southern California.

“We’ll have a good Easter Sunday of travel, another good day of rest on Monday, and look forward to another quality opponent on Tuesday night,” Hill said.