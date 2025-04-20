Las Vegas Advisor: Third Loop station open with one usable tunnel

A new Las Vegas Loop station has opened, this one at Encore. Only one tunnel is in operation, so traffic is staggered to accommodate travel in both directions; a second tunnel that will allow two-way traffic is underway. This is the third station outside of the Convention Center, following those at Resorts World and Westgate. Next up is the station at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas near the Thomas and Mack Center with a spur over to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Reports contend that “good progress” is being made on that line, though no timetable has been divulged for the opening. As of now, the underground transport system is used almost exclusively for shuttling conventioneers; however, that’s expected to change as more tunnels and loop stations are added.

Elvis Island: No, Elvis didn’t sleep there, but the off-Strip Ellis Island has created something of a shrine to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The “fully remodeled, retro-themed” Elvis Suite features Elvis posters and a vinyl-record headboard crowning the king-sized bed. It’s available to the public starting at a reasonable $175 per night.

Lottery no: The latest attempt to establish a Nevada lottery has gone the way of all before it, with the proposal being stalled out in the Legislature. Nevada remains one of only five states without a lottery; it would require an amendment to the state constitution to be approved. If the gambling capital without a lottery seems counterintuitive, consider that the powerful Nevada gaming industry applauded the result.

Question: What is the population of Las Vegas?

Answer: This year’s estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau peg the metro area population at just under 2.4 million residents. Las Vegas maintained its position as the 29th largest metro area in the nation, just ahead of Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mo., and just behind Pittsburgh and Sacramento, Calif.

