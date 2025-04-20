Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 20, 2025

Though she wasn’t able to stop and indulge, Cynthia Nyross of Honolulu documented Maikai Reykjavik, in Reykjavik, Iceland, where acai bows and coffee are on the menu. Photo by Jay Nakamura.

Pauline Castro, Mark Tsuyemura, Edna Nomura, Keiko Oda and Laurie Kishimoto, all travelers in Florence, Italy, stopped at Top Poke, billed as “Tuscan original poke.” Their friend Leslie AuYoung of Honolulu snapped a picture of the group.

Honolulu residents Marvin Dang and Seulyn Au Dang enjoyed dinner at Kona Grill in the Country Club Plaza shopping center in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by a restaurant employee.

