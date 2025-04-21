Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, April 21, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Breaking News

FTC accuses Uber of misleading subscribers

By Jody Godoy / Reuters

Today Last updated 8:31 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO The Uber logo is shown on the building in Los Angeles, Calif., in February 2024. The Federal Trade Commission today sued Uber Technologies, accusing it of signing up some Uber One subscribers without their knowledge and making deceptive claims about the service.

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO

The Uber logo is shown on the building in Los Angeles, Calif., in February 2024. The Federal Trade Commission today sued Uber Technologies, accusing it of signing up some Uber One subscribers without their knowledge and making deceptive claims about the service.

WASHINGTON >> The Federal Trade Commission today sued Uber Technologies, accusing it of signing up some Uber One subscribers without their knowledge and making deceptive claims about the service.

The service costs $9.99 a month and offers discounts on fees associated with Uber’s ride-hailing and food-delivery apps.

Uber falsely claimed that users would save about $25 a month through the service and deceived them about how easy it was to cancel, the FTC said in the lawsuit filed in San Francisco.

“Americans are tired of getting signed up for unwanted subscriptions that seem impossible to cancel,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said. “The Trump-Vance FTC is fighting back on behalf of the American people.”

Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen said the company does not sign up or charge customers without their consent.

“We are disappointed that the FTC chose to move forward with this action, but are confident that the courts will agree with what we already know: Uber One’s sign-up and cancellation processes are clear, simple, and follow the letter and spirit of the law,” he said.

Uber has tangled with the FTC several times in the past.

In 2017 the ride-hailing company settled the FTC’s allegations it had made deceptive privacy and data security claims. The following year it agreed to pay $20 million to settle the FTC’s claims it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers.

The company fended off criminal charges in 2022 in a settlement where it admitted that its employees had failed to notify the FTC about a 2016 data breach that affected 57 million passengers and drivers.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide