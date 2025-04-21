Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kristi Noem’s bag, with security badge and $3,000, is stolen

By Victor Mather / New York Times

KENNY HOLSTON/THE NEW YORK TIMES Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem watches as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee holds a hearing to examine the nominations of Troy Edgar and Dan Bishop in Washington, on Feb. 25. A handbag belonging to Noem containing her passport, department security badge and $3,000 in cash was stolen, on Sunday night, at a restaurant in Washington, the department confirmed.

A handbag belonging to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — containing her passport, department security badge and $3,000 in cash — was stolen Sunday night at a restaurant in Washington, the department confirmed.

Noem also confirmed the theft at the White House Easter Egg Roll this morning.

The department did not give specifics, but said it could confirm the details of a CNN article, which said that Noem’s bag also contained her driver’s license, medication, apartment keys and blank checks.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren,” the department said via email. “She was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities and Easter gifts.”

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington today referred questions to the Secret Service, which referred questions to Homeland Security.

Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota before joining the Trump administration, has drawn attention for her provocative social media posts, including a video from a Salvadoran prison in which she wore an Immigration and Customs Enforcement cap and a Rolex watch.

As homeland security secretary, Noem runs a department that is in charge of the nation’s security. Its responsibilities include border control and immigration, terrorism protection and cybersecurity.

Agencies within the department include FEMA, the emergency agency; the Coast Guard; and the Secret Service.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company

