Man wanted for alleged attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend

The Honolulu Police Department has released a photo of a male suspect wanted for allegedly trying to run over his pregnant girlfriend in Waianae earlier this month.

Police have issued a $150,000 warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Justin K. Ahukoui.

Police said that at about 11:40 a.m. on April 8, Ahukoui allegedly attempted to run over his 32-year-old girlfriend, who was pregnant, in his vehicle. He allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived.

Police opened up an attempted second-degree murder case following the incident, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information who wishes to contact the HPD detective on the case may do so through this online link. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or via the free P3 Tips app.