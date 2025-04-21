Molokai, Lanai to get interisland flights for health services

A pilot program to provide medical air transport to Molokai and Lanai residents for health care services is one step closer to getting off the ground, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

DOH said in a news release that two notices of award have been issued for the Essential Rural Medical Air Transport — or ERMAT pilot program, which “aims to develop sustainable models for interisland medical air transport that address the unique health care access challenges faced by rural island communities.”

The awards were given to Pulama Ka Heke, a nonprofit health care hui based on Molokai, and to a partnership with Pulama and Lanai Kinaole, a home health care agency on Lanai.

The two groups are expected to coordinate non-emergency air transport for Molokai and Lanai residents to other islands for scheduled, routine health care services unavailable at home. The program would also bring needed health care specialists to Molokai and Lanai.

“Residents of both Molokai and Lanai often need to travel off their home island to receive essential healthcare services,” said DOH in the release, “yet may frequently experience delays, cancellations and groundings — leaving residents stranded on other islands or missing critical medical appointments.”

The flights will become available after the vendor stands up its program, possibly in four to six months, according to DOH. Travel requests are expected to be initiated by the patient’s health care provider in Molokai and Lanai.

The state Legislature last year appropriated $2 million to DOH to establish the ERMAT pilot program, which does not include air ambulance services, in which a patient needs medical care during transport.

DOH said it conducted more than 45 listening sessions and two town halls with health care administrators, providers and community members to determine priorities, identify patient needs and explore ways to increase provider visits to both islands.