NWS: Flood watch for Kauai County begins Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the islands of Niihau and Kauai, effective from noon Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting another round of “unsettled weather conditions” from Tuesday through Wednesday due to a deep low-pressure system that will stall west of the state over the next several days.

In addition to scattered afternoon showers across the state, especially afternoons, forecasters are expecting heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms around Kauai from late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecasters warn of elevated runoff and overflowing streams leading to flood-prone roads and the closure of other low-lying areas.

A flood watch means the public should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.