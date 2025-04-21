Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Signs for box jellyfish posted at Waikiki, Ala Moana beaches

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:35 p.m.

Waikiki

Honolulu Ocean Safety has issued a box jellyfish alert this morning for Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches.

The box jellyfish, also known as box jellies or jellyfish, can leave painful stings upon contact, and have been observed on Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches, officials said.

Warning signs have been posted. A warning was also posted to HNL Alert, the City and County of Honolulu’s official notification system for severe weather, road closures, ocean conditions, water main breaks and more.

The public can sign up for HNL Alert by visiting hnlalert.gov or texting “HNLALERT” to 888777 to subscribe to the most important safety alerts.

Beachgoers are advised to check with a lifeguard for the latest beach and ocean conditions.

