Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, April 21, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Suspect in fatal Kipapa Gulch crash pleads not guilty

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 11:45 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

The 33-year-old man, charged with second-degree negligent homicide and driving without a driver’s license in the Kipaa Gulch Bridge crash that killed a 15-year-old female passenger on April 12, pleaded not guilty today.

Natrin Auelua Naki was arraigned by video teleconferencing before Judge Rowena Somerville, who confirmed his bail at $75,000.

Auelua Naki is accused of negligently operating a vehicle that caused the death of the teen and recklessly operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

The judge set his trial date for June 23 before Judge Paul Wong.

She also signed a no-contact order for one minor and four adult witnesses.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide