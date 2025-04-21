Suspect in fatal Kipapa Gulch crash pleads not guilty

The 33-year-old man, charged with second-degree negligent homicide and driving without a driver’s license in the Kipaa Gulch Bridge crash that killed a 15-year-old female passenger on April 12, pleaded not guilty today.

Natrin Auelua Naki was arraigned by video teleconferencing before Judge Rowena Somerville, who confirmed his bail at $75,000.

Auelua Naki is accused of negligently operating a vehicle that caused the death of the teen and recklessly operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

The judge set his trial date for June 23 before Judge Paul Wong.

She also signed a no-contact order for one minor and four adult witnesses.