Letter: Callous immigration policy not a good look

Dreams about making America great again are rather shallow considering El Salvador’s refusal to release a prisoner wrongly delivered south. Can’t the great negotiator work a release deal? Instead, it appears that Donald Trump colluded with his counterpart to avoid a return.

Either way, Trump seems to misunderstand how this looks to anyone who believed he had a well-thought-out foreign policy. This looks far too much like an effort to defy the U.S. Supreme Court. Instead of looking clever, he once again looks mean-spirited and conniving. He has become the biggest explanation why due process needs to be taken seriously for every detainee. Oh, I forgot, we need to remember these people are not American citizens so we can mistreat them.

Now Trump is talking about deporting some U.S. citizens who aren’t American enough, in his opinion. As someone once said, “Sad!”

Edward B. Hanel, Jr.

Kailua

