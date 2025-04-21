Letter: Instead of online sports betting, start with lotto

It’s almost as though our elected leaders purposely complicate matters. Currently, no gambling is allowed in Hawaii. Instead of starting incrementally, though, legislators are moving a bill to legalize online sports gambling.

Meanwhile, we can’t even play the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries, a much more modest form of gambling with far lower risk. Hawaii’s share of the revenues of these lotteries wouldn’t amount to much, but it would be something. After a few years, when the sky doesn’t fall, maybe the state could purchase an older cruise ship to try limited casino gambling. If it doesn’t work out, we could sell the ship.

Instead of simple, low-cost ideas, local government gravitates toward massive capital projects with huge upfront costs and long-term maintenance that never gets done. For once, can we start small and do something nearly everyone supports and costs little or nothing? Legalize lotteries in Hawaii.

Joseph Perez

Kakaako

