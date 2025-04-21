Letter: Remembering land-use advocate Chuck Prentiss

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With the recent passing of Charles Prentiss, we lose a stalwart advocate for sustainable land-use development and quality-of-life issues on our island. Chuck was a former Air Force pilot, a retired National Guard lieutenant colonel, and had advanced degrees in business management, economics and urban planning. Above all, Chuck was a dedicated public servant and a measured, principled, ethical and caring man. Following his career here as a city planner, he devoted his professional expertise and multiple talents to the interests of the community.

Chuck played a vital role in the creation of our Community Development Plans, the protection of threatened natural resources, and the defense of our quality of life by keeping residentially zoned neighborhoods for the use of local residents.

We owe Chuck, who gave so generously of his time, expertise and experience to the protection of our environment and communities, a big mahalo.

Ursula and Bob Retherford

Kailua

