Letter: Stop grousing, get voting documents in order

Regarding the SAVE Act (requiring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections), isn’t that a no-brainer? We need to stop whining and complaining and get our IDs and paperwork synchronized and in order. After all, we will need to supply most of these documents to be REAL ID-compliant anyway. REAL ID goes into effect May 7 and is required to board a domestic flight.
With voting, we’re talking about having a say in our government. How great is that? Voting is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, such as meeting eligibility requirements. For goodness sake, get it done.
Lisa Adlong
Hauula
