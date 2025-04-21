Letter: Why create barriers to exercise voting rights?

Some things never cease to amaze me. Imagine a law requiring proof of birth, residency and change of name documents just to exercise some privilege. Anyone who voted for that should resign, according to the signs held by people demonstrating against U.S. Rep. Ed Case’s SAVE Act vote, seen in the Star-Advertiser’s April 17 edition.

Changes of name and address are already required by federal agencies, and often checked through the Social Security Administration, in order to maintain lawful employment. As for voting, who thinks noncitizens should be voting? Before African Americans could gain the right to vote, the 14th Amendment granted all former slaves citizenship. It seems clear American citizenship is a prerequisite to vote in U.S. elections.

Also, cost should not be an issue when registering to vote, and government help should be made available.

Joseph Holtzmann

Pearl City

