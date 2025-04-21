Off the news: Makiki baseball field is oldest in America

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

OK, sports fans, here’s a pop quiz: Where’s the oldest active baseball field in America?

Why, in our own back yard, of course: Cartwright Neighborhood Park in Makiki.

Cartwright Field was the site of honor Thursday, when the mayor and dozens of others celebrated new signage at the field to mark the 205th birthday of Alexander Joy Cartwright, Jr., widely considered the father of modern baseball. It was at that site in 1852 that Cartwright introduced several fundamental elements of baseball, such as the diamond-shaped field, 90-foot base paths, nine-player teams and nine-inning games. Very cool.