Off the news: Take precautions, dengue cases up to 7

We’re barely 11 weeks into 2025, and already seven cases of travel-related dengue have been confirmed in the islands — a worrisome reminder to keep yards free of standing water that can breed mosquitoes, lowering risk that the blood sucker-borne viral illness will take hold here and take precautions if visiting areas where the infection is widespread.
Children and the elderly are most susceptible to severe symptoms from dengue. A U.S.-approved vaccine is available for vulnerable residents of American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where dengue is common, and Compacts of Free Association nations in the Pacific — but travelers must be wary.