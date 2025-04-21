Parts of Hawaii are sinking — Chronic beach loss and infrastructure risks loom
A warning sign, top, marked the deteriorating concrete walkway behind the Outrigger Resort and the Halekulani on April 14.
Rick Egged, above left, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association, and Dolan Eversole, the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s coastal processes specialist, surveyed the area.
Visitors negotiated the eroded beach behind the Outrigger Resort on April 14.
From the tidal back-flow in storm drains to collapsing walkways, Waikiki’s shoreline is facing chronic erosion. Above, in 2019 there was a beach in front of the Halekulani Boardwalk, but the sand is fast disappearing.
At top, a photo from 2020 shows how much the sand has dropped from the building’s platform structure.