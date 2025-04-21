Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Parts of Hawaii are sinking — Chronic beach loss and infrastructure risks loom

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:09 p.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A warning sign, top, marked the deteriorating concrete walkway behind the Outrigger Resort and the Halekulani on April 14.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A warning sign, top, marked the deteriorating concrete walkway behind the Outrigger Resort and the Halekulani on April 14.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rick Egged, above left, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association, and Dolan Eversole, the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s coastal processes specialist, surveyed the area.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Rick Egged, above left, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association, and Dolan Eversole, the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s coastal processes specialist, surveyed the area.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors negotiated the eroded beach behind the Outrigger Resort on April 14.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Visitors negotiated the eroded beach behind the Outrigger Resort on April 14.

COURTESY WAIKIKI BEACH SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ASSOCIATION From the tidal back-flow in storm drains to collapsing walkways, Waikiki’s shoreline is facing chronic erosion. Above, in 2019 there was a beach in front of the Halekulani Boardwalk, but the sand is fast disappearing.
COURTESY WAIKIKI BEACH SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ASSOCIATION

From the tidal back-flow in storm drains to collapsing walkways, Waikiki’s shoreline is facing chronic erosion. Above, in 2019 there was a beach in front of the Halekulani Boardwalk, but the sand is fast disappearing.

COURTESY WAIKIKI BEACH SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ASSOCIATION At top, a photo from 2020 shows how much the sand has dropped from the building’s platform structure.
COURTESY WAIKIKI BEACH SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ASSOCIATION

At top, a photo from 2020 shows how much the sand has dropped from the building’s platform structure.

