Police records will answer questions for victims’ families
”It would grant access to witness information, potential witness details, and specific evidence, potentially jeopardizing the case, hinder future progress, and reduce the likelihood of identifying a suspect and securing a prosecution.”
Benjamin Moszkowicz
Hawaii County police chief
The family of Andrew Nakoa Jr. — father Andrew Sr., right, sister Beatrice and mother Bernice — hopes Act 17 will spare other families the heartache they felt from searching for information about how he died. Senate Bill 112 allows surviving immediate family members of deceased persons for whom law enforcement initiated an investigation to receive a copy of the closing report prepared by the investigating police department after a specified period of time. Nakoa’s family was finally able to receive the report, which was 200 pages long.