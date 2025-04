Thunderstorm Artis, who performed “Reckless Love” on Sunday’s “Songs of Faith” episode of “American Idol,” has advanced to the competition’s Top 20.

Thunderstorm Artis took another step toward the title of “American Idol” on Sunday when he was named one of this season’s Top 20 contestants during a special three-hour Easter Sunday edition of “American Idol.” Artis and the other Top 20 contestants then sang the songs they had chosen to do if they survived the cut from Top 24 to Top 20. The theme of the Sunday show was “Songs of Faith,” and Artis’ selection was “Reckless Love,” a contemporary Christian hit first recorded by singer-songwriter Cory Asbury in 2017.

Artis described it as “a song that has just blessed my life since it’s been out.”

Audience voting Sunday night determined whether Artis was one of the Top 14 contestants who will compete tonight. Audience voting tonight will determine who moves on to Top 12 status Sunday.

To vote:

>> Isle fans age 16 and older can vote today from 4 p.m. to midnight Hawaii time at www.Americanidol.com, via the “American Idol” app and by text message.

>> You must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text message voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to”21523” (to vote for Artis, text 23 to “21523”); message and data rates could apply.

>> You may cast up to 10 votes in each of the three voting methods for a total of up to 30 votes per show.

Find performance videos and more at ABC.com/Shows/American-Idol.