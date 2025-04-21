Vital Statistics: April 11-17, 2025

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 11-17

>> Charles Kirk Bates and Butterfly You

>> Sydney Ann Catmull and Nathan Bradley Turner

>> Christopher John Davies and Melanie Claire Diana Robson

>> Andrew Kale Fried and Alexandria Lynn Barkman

>> David Scott Harvet and Rori Lynne Lohse-Johnson

>> Florian Philipp Heni and Lisa Dorothea Bender

>> Xandrea Renee’ Hetiback and Rodriquez Haleyaliut

>> Robin Leihuanani Hew Len and Nathan Kekoaokalani Regidor

>> Nicholas James Huey and Shuhui Li

>> Yikai Li and Ruyu Chen

>> Brandon Robert May and Erica Renee Cumpian

>> Timothy McCray and Krystle Nichole Matthews

>> Kari Sue McKee and Christopher George Mylroie

>> Shota Mkheidze and Tamta Beruashvili

>> Keith Kalani Mo­rita and Nicole Grace Wise

>> Ronald Anthony Morton and Tammie Rae Henderson

>> Katherine Ann Oskey and Jeremy KC Bennett

>> Ryan Tappan Prince and Jenny Carolina Tovar

>> Sarah Jeanne Proctor and Jay Anthony Schleicher

>> Harley James Reese and Crystal Casanova

>> Aubrey Paige Rodgers and Michael Wayne Jenson

>> Simran Singh Sanger and Jagdeep Kaur Gheer

>> Alexa Jean Schumacher and King Patrick Lamas

>> Faith Victoria Spangler and Jack Christopher Warby

>> Ashley Taylor Stojanovic and Daniel David DeBerry

>> Samuel Lyons Tellyer and Lilliana Ellen Cabico

>> Minhtri Tran and Tianai Rong

>> Dylan Richard Williams and Anne Laura Sell

>> Angielyn O. Wilson and Keenan Ray Shawn Frost

>> Ashley Nicole Yelvington and Cole Robert Ward

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 11-17

>> Oliver James Ako

>> Aiden-Jared Fernandez Alcala

>> Leilyn Sayumi Mona Benkman

>> Ryan Choi Dahl

>> Liliana Hammerquist

>> Amari Iokina Tagorda Kama

>> Georgeiana-Reign Hali‘aalohapoina‘ole Keoho-Ching

>> Malakai Shiloh-Toa Spanner

>> Siale Ku‘uipo Kiana Toki

>> Nicholas Alexander Washofsky

