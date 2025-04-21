Vital Statistics: April 11-17, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 11-17
>> Charles Kirk Bates and Butterfly You
>> Sydney Ann Catmull and Nathan Bradley Turner
>> Christopher John Davies and Melanie Claire Diana Robson
>> Andrew Kale Fried and Alexandria Lynn Barkman
>> David Scott Harvet and Rori Lynne Lohse-Johnson
>> Florian Philipp Heni and Lisa Dorothea Bender
>> Xandrea Renee’ Hetiback and Rodriquez Haleyaliut
>> Robin Leihuanani Hew Len and Nathan Kekoaokalani Regidor
>> Nicholas James Huey and Shuhui Li
>> Yikai Li and Ruyu Chen
>> Brandon Robert May and Erica Renee Cumpian
>> Timothy McCray and Krystle Nichole Matthews
>> Kari Sue McKee and Christopher George Mylroie
>> Shota Mkheidze and Tamta Beruashvili
>> Keith Kalani Morita and Nicole Grace Wise
>> Ronald Anthony Morton and Tammie Rae Henderson
>> Katherine Ann Oskey and Jeremy KC Bennett
>> Ryan Tappan Prince and Jenny Carolina Tovar
>> Sarah Jeanne Proctor and Jay Anthony Schleicher
>> Harley James Reese and Crystal Casanova
>> Aubrey Paige Rodgers and Michael Wayne Jenson
>> Simran Singh Sanger and Jagdeep Kaur Gheer
>> Alexa Jean Schumacher and King Patrick Lamas
>> Faith Victoria Spangler and Jack Christopher Warby
>> Ashley Taylor Stojanovic and Daniel David DeBerry
>> Samuel Lyons Tellyer and Lilliana Ellen Cabico
>> Minhtri Tran and Tianai Rong
>> Dylan Richard Williams and Anne Laura Sell
>> Angielyn O. Wilson and Keenan Ray Shawn Frost
>> Ashley Nicole Yelvington and Cole Robert Ward
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 11-17
>> Oliver James Ako
>> Aiden-Jared Fernandez Alcala
>> Leilyn Sayumi Mona Benkman
>> Ryan Choi Dahl
>> Liliana Hammerquist
>> Amari Iokina Tagorda Kama
>> Georgeiana-Reign Hali‘aalohapoina‘ole Keoho-Ching
>> Malakai Shiloh-Toa Spanner
>> Siale Ku‘uipo Kiana Toki
>> Nicholas Alexander Washofsky